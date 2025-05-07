Mets Get Shocking Prediction on Future of 2.50 ERA Starter

There have been points over the past few years where the New York Mets have looked to get rid of Tylor Megill. The veteran right-hander has been very good throughout the early stages of the season, helping the Mets as a starter.

Megill currently has a 2.50 ERA and has struck out 45 hitters in 36.0 innings. After throwing in 16 games, with 15 starts last season and a 4.04 ERA, the hope was for him to be a similar type of arm for the Mets when needed. Instead, he’s been even better, and his strikeout stuff has continued to impress.

Despite that reality, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller predicted that he could be traded this deadline when Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea return.

“The Mets might try to move Montas instead if Peterson or Megill stays hot, but his $17 million salary with a $17 million player option for 2026 might be just about untradeable,” wrote Miller. “Regardless, they should have several arms available, with which they’ll presumably be looking to upgrade in center and at DH to put the finishing touches on what they hope is a championship puzzle.”

Should Mets Trade Arms Now?

It’d be interesting to see the New York Mets give up on any arms right now.

Not only could they look at Megill as somebody who could eat innings for them in the bullpen or have a spot start over certain spans, especially with the injuries they’ve dealt with on the mound, but it isn’t a guarantee that the Mets stay healthy on the mound moving forward.

If there were a scenario where the Mets knew they wouldn’t deal with any injuries, which would be impossible, moving Megill for another area of need might make sense. However, he’s proven to be somewhat reliable when called upon.

According to ESPN, the Mets’ bullpen is the one thing they have to change for the remainder of the season if they want to contend, and Megill could come into play if he’s willing to throw as a pen arm.

“With not much to nitpick about, the relief contingent in front of Edwin Diaz needs to coalesce a little more. Ryne Stanek has the pen’s second-highest average leverage index but has struggled, and the two top lefties (A.J. Minter and Danny Young) have already been lost to injury. Still, if this is a team’s biggest worry at the beginning of May, it’s in a good place,” Bradford Doolittle wrote.

Why Mets Could Trade Him

Now, the New York Mets must consider other things at the trade deadline.

For a team built to win a World Series right now, trading somebody who has thrown the baseball as well as Megill might not make much sense.

However, his value is likely never going to be higher, and if a team is willing to overspend on him and help the Mets make a trade they can’t refuse, there could be some sense in doing so.

If the Mets were to land a prospect or two in a deal with another team, they could send those prospects in another trade during the offseason.

However, for now, Megill is on the roster and probably should be moving forward.