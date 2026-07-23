Mets’ Trade Proposal Sends Francisco Lindor Back to Guardians For Top Prospect

The MLB trade deadline is now under two weeks away, with teams all over the league gearing up for what should be an active event.

One team in particular that has some incentive to be major players this summer is the New York Mets. After coming into the season with high expectations, the Mets have faltered, currently sitting in fifth place within the National League East.

Due to the struggles on the field, many have speculated that New York will likely be sellers at the trade deadline. The Mets have a few players on the roster who could entice opposing teams, with a few names generating a ton of buzz lately.

Will New York Mets Trade Francisco Lindor?

One of these is All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose name has been all over trade rumors this year. Lindor, 32, has five more seasons on his contract, with the Mets scheduled to pay him $32.4 million each year.

If New York were to move him, any interested team would surely want the Mets to cover some of the remaining money. Given that Mets owner Steven Cohen has the financial wherewithal, this could become a reality.

Lindor’s value is as high as it will be right now, and with the Mets’ future in doubt, moving him now could offer them some future assets. The veteran can still be a quality enough player for a team to trade for him, giving New York something to work with while they rebuild.

Francisco Lindor Trade Proposal to Cleveland Guardians

In a new trade proposal from MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the Mets sent Lindor back to the Cleveland Guardians. Here is how the deal would look according to Rymer.

Guardians receive: SS Francisco Lindor and $80M cash

Mets receive: SS Brayan Rocchio and SS Angel Genao (MLB No. 34)

Should Cleveland Guardians Pursue Reunion With Francisco Lindor?

The Guardians are currently 54-50, sitting 1.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central. Given that Cleveland is trying to compete for a postseason spot, going after a star like Lindor could make sense.

Lindor has struggled a bit this year, with the veteran hitting .233 with six home runs and 16 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .713. But since the start of July, Lindor has hit .270, showing major improvement at the plate.

The veteran dealt with a severe left calf strain that sidelined him for two months early in the year. As he has ramped himself back up from the injury, Lindor has looked more like the star player he has proven to be over the years.

Replacing Rocchio with Lindor could be tough, as the 25-year-old has put together a breakout season. Rocchio currently is hitting .271 with nine home runs and 48 RBIs, while registering an OPS of .736.

However, adding the potential and bat of Lindor, when healthy, could unlock something for the Guardians. Putting him next to José Ramírez and Chase DeLauter in the lineup could offer the Guardians a lethal trio for opposing pitchers to deal with.

Four of Lindor’s five All-Star selections in his career came as a member of the Guardians, and the two sides could reconnect for a run at a World Series.

Since the Mets would be giving Cleveland money toward Lindor’s contract, it would ease any financial concern. So, if this deal were on the table, the Guardians may want to heavily consider pulling the trigger.