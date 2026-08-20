How a Forgotten 15th-Rounder Broud Stability to the Mets’ Cold Corner

New York Mets first baseman Jared Young started the season with just the hope of sticking on the roster. However, thanks to injury and poor performances, he’s managed to cobble together a solid season at the age of 31. In hitting .270 with an OPS of . 782, Young gives the Mets a viable first baseman during a nightmarish, terrible season.

He will not evoke memories of Pete Alonso’s power-hitting, and he should not hear those comparisons. Considering the team ran the triumvirate of Jorge Polanco, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos in the cold corner, competence looks like an All-Star, given what New York dealt with.

On @Honda SportsNite, @mmargaux8, @AnthonyMcCarron & @JonAlba discuss Jared Young’s play and how he could slot into a role for the 2027 Mets pic.twitter.com/UxiesTP5A8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 20, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

105 At-Bats

Before this season, the former 15th-round pick enjoyed just 105 official at-bats during his relatively short career. After hearing his name called in the 2017 draft. This year’s metrics, according to Baseball Savant, paint a solid picture for Young. While most MLB players can hit the fastball, the veteran can also hit the offspeed pitch. Young connects at a average of .313. More importantly, that includes a .630 slugging percentage against the curveball.

In discussing his approach, Young keeps it plain.

“It’s going to sound cliché, but I’m just keeping things simple. Doing my work in the cage with the coaches, listening to my teammates, and just going out and playing ball.”

Jared Young talks with @SteveGelbs after driving in a run in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Padres! pic.twitter.com/eRuWIZPSRj — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 19, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Jared Young tacks on another insurance run to make it 4-1 Mets! pic.twitter.com/xXjYe1v9hg — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 19, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Managerial Support

Young’s work and production did not go unnoticed. Interim manager Andy Green praised the lefty swinger.

“I would be a fool to change that one. He will be out there consistently. There are opportunities for other players, especially against certain types of left-handed pitching, to get over there … and play a little bit. But he is locking down a lion’s share of at-bats over there.”

Green referred to this season, but could also mean 2027 if the Mets cannot extricate themselves from the albatross that is Polanco’s contract. Green thinks that, among the superstars on the team, having a no-nonsense approach like Young’s makes sense. He spoke earlier this summer about what Young can do.

I always believed his bat was real. It’s fun for the rest of the world to get the opportunity to see that. He is a tremendous teammate, cares about winning, smiles through adversity, and keeps working. [Young] is the kind of guy you just love having on a baseball team. He can hit and do damage. There is a lot to like. He is defending the position well. It has been fun [seeing him] make those highlight plays.”

Jared Young has been a solid alternative at first base for the #Mets this season. But, if they stick with him, they need a right-handed option there as well. @andrewsteeled discusses that and some names this morning on the off-day.https://t.co/3d6vaIsY1k — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) August 20, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Limited In-House Options

Aside from the aforementioned, the Mets do not appear to have a complete answer in the minors. Neither Ryan Clifford nor Billy Amick currently possesses the complete game. First, while each possesses serious power, they each display the same maddening swing-and-miss quality, which will ultimately kill rallies at the major league level.

Next, each isn’t a terrific defender in the David Stearns theory of saving runs. Most importantly, owner Steve Cohen showed enough patience with losing this season. He appears unwilling to forfeit another season, scared of rookie first basemen finding their way. Instead, as a potential platoon piece, Young could be a help to next year’s team.