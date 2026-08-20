Mets’ Steve Cohen Sends Strong Message After Padres Series Win

The New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday, securing another series win in what’s become a genuinely encouraging stretch since the August 3 trade deadline. It’s been a different contributor carrying New York almost every night, and even the team’s owner has noticed.

“It’s creating a little excitement,” Steve Cohen said.

Cohen Reacts to the Mets’ Recent Stretch

New York is now 11-4 since the deadline, with Wednesday’s win marking its fourth series victory in five tries during that span. The improved play hasn’t translated into a dramatic leap in the NL wild-card race, where the Mets sit 10 games back for the final spot, an improvement from 13 games back before the surge began.

Interim manager Andy Green described the identity behind the recent run.

“It feels gritty to me,” Green said.

A Reshaped Bullpen Carries the Load for the Mets

New York’s bullpen lost four key veterans at the deadline, then closer Devin Williams to injury shortly after. Despite that turnover, the relief corps has been one of the more reliable parts of the roster. Jonathan Pintaro, Nate Lavender, Austin Warren, and Daniel Duarte combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday before Kodai Senga allowed a run in the ninth while picking up his fourth save since moving into the closer role.

Green praised the group’s resilience given how much has changed around them.

“The bullpen has been phenomenal with this much turnover,” Green said.

Robert Stock delivered another effective abbreviated start, allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. The 36-year-old journeyman has taken over a rotation spot following the trades of Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes, and he’s continuing to adjust to major league hitting after recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

“The difference between Triple-A and the big leagues is very big,” Stock said.

Benge Continues His Strong Stretch

Carson Benge provided the game’s first scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, his 11th of the season and second in the past week. Benge has been one of the standout performers of the recent homestand, throwing out four base runners from right field over a three-game stretch, including a franchise-first performance earlier in the week when he threw out two runners at the plate in the same inning.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot,” Benge said.

Fernando Tatis Jr. cut into New York’s lead with an RBI double in the fifth inning, following an Xander Bogaerts double that started the rally. Stock was removed from the game after Tatis’ hit. New York answered in the eighth, adding insurance runs on a Bo Bichette fielder’s choice and a Jared Young single.

Final Word for the Mets

Steve Cohen sees real value in what New York has built over the past few weeks, even with the postseason picture still difficult. Development, resilience, and a bullpen finding its footing after real turnover all point toward something worth watching heading into next season.

“There’s a lot of things to kind of be excited by,” Cohen said.

Whether it’s enough to matter this year seems unlikely. Still, it’s clearly building toward something.