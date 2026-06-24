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Mets’ Juan Soto Exits Cubs Game With Apparent Injury

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New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies Juan Soto
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 18: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run in the first inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

New York Mets’ superstar outfielder Juan Soto left the game with “left side tightness” tonight against the Cubs. The team is awaiting any further updates. 

 

Soto, 27, is in the midst of a 15-year, $765 million contract. 

This season, he’s been incredible for the Mets. Currently, the sweet-swinging lefty is slashing .301/.398/.574. Good for an OPS of .974 and an OPS+ of 174. 

Soto and the Mets outfield have been a rare bright spot this season in Queens. Aided by the likes of streaking rookie Carson Benge, they’ve helped carry a parched Mets’ offense. 

The New York Mets are currently sitting at 34-43, before the completion of their game tonight, June 23. With a loss tonight, the Mets will fall to ten games below .500. 

Soto has and will remain a key cog in the Mets’ lineup; without him, the team crumbles. It’s very similar to what MLB fans have observed in years past when Aaron Judge departs the Yankees lineup for the IL. 

Social media is buzzing. 

Social Media Reacts to Soto Departing Cubs Game Early 

Here’s what people are saying: 

Baseball Is Dead: “The initial belief is that Juan Soto left tonight’s game with a back spasm, per @JonHeyman. Mets fans continue to suffer.”

AJ Stone AJ Stone is a baseball writer for Heavy, covering MLB news and various trends. His work has also appeared on Redbird Rants, Inside Halos, District on Deck, and other digital outlets. With a focus on analytics, he aims to blend data with storytelling for an engaging experience for his readers. More about AJ Stone

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Mets’ Juan Soto Exits Cubs Game With Apparent Injury

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