Mets’ Juan Soto Makes Franchise History During Power Surge

New York Mets’ $700+ million man, Juan Soto, has been on an absolute heater over the past few weeks.

In a recent Instagram post, Anthony DiComo pointed out that Soto made Mets history.

“Juan Soto has done something that no Met has done in the last decade,” said DiComo. “That is, he hit eight homers over a 12-game stretch, including one off an Andrew Abbott curveball tonight. In a 4-2 Mets win over the Reds.”

He continued, “It’s a pretty impressive stretch for Soto, who is suddenly hitting homers in bunches. While Soto is obviously one of the premier power hitters in the game, this isn’t necessarily his m.o. He can also go gap-to-gap. He can do different things.”

DiComo then spoke on Soto’s humble attitude amidst such a prolific power surge.

“I loved his attitude after the game when he was asked about the homer-binge and said, ‘This isn’t about home runs. I can’t control where the ball goes. I’m just trying to do damage.’ Well, Soto is doing a lot of it right now at a time when very few other Mets are. The Mets need his production. And by the way, he’s doing this despite that nagging right wrist injury that has bothered him for weeks. Bothers him mostly on swings and misses. His solution? Simply don’t swing and miss. Hit the ball over the fence instead.”

Soto is, in a word, one of the game’s best. And right now, he’s putting the rest of the league on notice.

MLB World Reacts to Soto’s Power Surge

Here’s what people are saying:

Underdog MLB: “Juan Soto stays hot. Soto last 12 games: .381 BA, 8 HR, 13 RBI, 4 SB.”

ESPN Insights: “Juan Soto is starting to heat up. Soto has 8 HRs in his last 12 games, tied for the most in any 12-game span of his career. He had only 4 home runs in his first 27 games of the season.”

@BaseballWRLD_: “Juan Soto in 12 games since 5/14: 8 HR | 4 SB | 1.2 fWAR. The entire rest of the Mets offense in 14 games since 5/14: 10 HR | 4 SB | 0.1 fWAR.”

Draftkings Sports: “Juan Soto’s ranks on the Mets this season (min. 50 AB): 1st in HRs (12), 1st in Walks (22), 1st in AVG (.301), 1st in OBP (.392), 1st in SLG (.594), 1st in OPS (.986), 1st in bWAR (1.6), 2nd in RBI (24), 3rd in Runs (23), 4th in Hits (43). As a reminder: Soto has missed 17 of the Mets’ 55 games this season.”

Just Baseball Media: “Juan Soto is on FIRE in his last 7 games. .333 AVG, 5 HR, 7 RBI, 1.048 SLG, 1.439 OPS. One of the lone bright spots in a struggling Mets lineup.”

Soto Is Doing His Best For The Mets

With the rest of the team’s performance anything but satisfactory, it’s been left to Soto to pick up the pieces–and the future Hall of Famer is doing his best.

The Mets are an abysmal 23-33, ten games below .500, and in the cellar of the NL East.

Despite their generational talent, Queens continues to flounder.