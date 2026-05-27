MLB Insider Won’t Be ‘Shocked’ if Mets Trade Francisco Lindor

New York Mets disastrous season has sparked some very difficult questions for President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. The biggest one being, what do the Mets do with Francisco Lindor?

Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman Raise Lindor Question

In a recent post by @nypostsports, Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman discussed the Mets’ awful 2026 season–and how it’s affecting the team’s future.

“If Lindor comes back well, do you break it up and say, ‘this group is never gonna work as it is?’” said Sherman. “I’m assuming you can’t trade Soto. Do you break this up and try to do something else?”

Heyman responded, “I’m not gonna be shocked if Lindor is out there. I like the guy. I think he’s on his way to the Hall of Fame. There’s something wrong with the mix, I think. We’ve said this on this show many times. It’s probably been underreported in the press. Not knocking our competitors, it’s underreported everywhere, but I think they’ve got to figure out how Lindor and Soto can become [friendly]. They’re not arch-enemies, they’re not at each other’s throats. Soto has moved across the room, but they’re not speaking as far as I can tell.”

Heyman continued, “I say get them together in a room, and figure it out. Or investigate, potentially a trade of Lindor.”

Sherman added, “I did hear when Lindor got hurt, Soto went to the trainer’s room to check on him. But I agree. What I would say, Jon, is there’s just not a lot of camaraderie, warmth in it, and it’s your two star players. And I know how aggregation works now, Jon, so I’m almost hesitant to say it. Because I know nothing, and if I were a betting man, I’d bet that neither player is traded.”

Joel Sherman Talks Potential Lindor Trade Fit

Although Sherman would bet Lindor remains in Queens, he did discuss one potential fit.

“Toronto is run by two ex-Cleveland guys in Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins. They know Lindor well. They have some off-setting contract types, either [Anthony] Santander, [Andres] Gimenez, kind of guys. Even if we have a salary cap coming, it would not be as dire. I’m only saying, I wonder about it.”

Heyman replied, “Yeah, that’s interesting. Gimenez and Lindor again, they were traded once before. I’m not trading him for dead money like Santander. I think Lindor is still an excellent player. I don’t consider him dead money at all. He’s got five years to go, and I expect him to be worth what he’s being paid.”

Sherman and Heyman really paint a picture where the Mets are at a fork in the road. Lindor has had trouble with teammates in the past, which raises serious concerns for Mr. Smile’s tenure in Queens.

The Mets Need a Big Change Now

Whether it’s a Lindor trade that mirrors the Red Sox’s offload of Rafael Devers or a young prospect who takes the league by storm, Queens needs something.

As of May 26th, the lowly Mets are 22-33, last in the NL East. If you had said before the season that the Marlins would be ahead of the Mets come May, people would’ve thought you meant Miami was a first-place team.

If Lindor is to be traded by the Mets, and the Pete Alonso saga ends sourly, Stearns’ offseason at POBO will be remembered as one of the greatest blunders in New York sports history.