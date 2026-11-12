Mets Trade Pitch Sends $75M All-Star Pitcher to White Sox for Top-10 Prospect

The New York Mets, despite declaring their interest in bolstering their pitching staff, should look into trading one of their current staff members. President of baseball operations David Stearns said in interviews this week that the Mets need to augment their pitching staff; Kodai Senga does not fit into the team’s plan.

As a result, the team could be looking to ship him. Last season, the veteran right-hander posted a 0-9 record with a 7.34 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.647. Injuries disrupted his season. After he returns from his minor league rehabilitation assignment, the 33-year-old hurler pitched out of the Mets bullpen.

Stearns mentioned that Senga will become a starter again and train accordingly, effectively shutting down any talk of relief. Senga has one more year of his $15 million contract remaining, with a conditional year at the same amount in 2028. To free up that spot that Senga currently occupies, the team will eat the remainder of the contract.

“He’s expressed a preference to be a starter. He’s going to build up this offseason as a starter.” David Stearns talks about whether the Mets view Kodai Senga as a starter or as a reliever: https://t.co/fy7ZRp3nLJ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 10, 2026

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The Top Contender

After a stunning return to the top of the AL Central, the Chicago White Sox could look at the former All-Star.

Logan Van Dine of the New York Mets on SI .com discussed the most logical fit.

“The White Sox were one of baseball’s best stories last season. After three straight 100-loss seasons, the White Sox clinched their first playoff berth since 2021 and won their first playoff series since their 2005 World Series win. But despite jumping out to a 2-0 series against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, Chicago lost the next three games and the series, with their pitching as the main factor.

Chicago’s pitching staff issued 25 walks in their series against Cleveland and 553 walks (3.57 walks per game) during the regular season. The White Sox are certainly expected to beef up their starting pitching this offseason, and a veteran like Senga could be a potential fit.”

The White Sox do not boast strong starting pitching depth. According to Baseball Reference, Chicago issued 571 walks, above the league average of 545. Furthermore, their pitchers hit 91 batters, suggesting either a lack of control or a flawed thought process in setting up pitches.

Can I interest the White Sox in Kodai Senga who is sometimes a SP and sometimes a RP — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) July 16, 2026

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The Return

VanDine predicts that New York could receive two prospects. First, David Sandlin is Chicago’s No. 10 prospect. The 25-year-old already made his major league debut to diminishing returns with a fastball that can reach 100 mph. However, with the Mets’ desire to push development at every level, unlocking Sandlin could be the blessing the team needs. In addition, the writer believes that first base prospect Anthony DePino would serve as another addition.

After the long road, David Sandlin turns out a great start for the White Sox as they look to go back over the .500 mark 6 IP | 4 H | 1 R | 0 BB | 4 K He was exactly what Chicago needed tonight thanks to some DISGUSTING stuff https://t.co/K1Utd0aFeq — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) May 28, 2026

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DePino, a righty swinger, hit 25 home runs between A-AA, with the majority of the at-bats coming at Double-A Birmingham. Chicago invested in Munetaka Murakami to occupy the cold corner. DePino could arrive in the next year or so. If Stearns genuinely intends to implement a platoon at first base, acquiring a right-handed power hitter with team control would benefit the Mets in the long term.

Anthony DePino with a 💣 to the concourse in LF. It’s his 5th HR with the #Barons. 3 score. 8-0 BHam. 24 game on base streak for him as well. https://t.co/vlrcWHijRr — FutureSox (@FutureSox) June 12, 2026

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Senga does not fit with the current incarnation of the Mets. As a result, the organization needs to take action. Now, Stearns needs to gain a strong return for the former All-Star.