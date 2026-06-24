Kodai Senga Gets Brutally Honest on Potential Mets Demotion

The New York Mets cannot seem to get going this season. While they have recovered to an extent from their brutal start to the year, they still have just a 34-44 record, which is the third-worst mark in the National League. The Mets could conceivably still turn things around, but they are quickly running out of time to do so.

It doesn’t help that players across the board are struggling, but there may not be a bigger disappointment in the entire league than starting pitcher Kodai Senga. After his latest rough start for New York, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Senga would be moved to the bullpen. While that’s a demotion in its own right, Senga recently issued a brutally honest message when asked about potentially getting sent to the minors.

Kodai Senga Not Interested in Getting Sent to the Minors

It’s tough to undersell how bad Senga has been when he’s pitched for the Mets this season. Back in 2023, Senga was an All-Star in his first year in the majors, as he posted a 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts. And while he’s only made seven starts this year, his numbers are atrocious.

Senga has lost six of those starts without picking up a single win, and his ERA is a laughable 10.08. He was chased from his most recent start against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday after just 3.2 innings, as he gave up seven runs on three hits and five walks while striking out six. The fact that it took Senga 98 pitches just to get to that point in the game tells you where things stand with him.

For now, the Mets are sending Senga to the bullpen with the hope that he can work things out in a long-relief role. Of course, if he doesn’t get his act together quickly, New York may be forced to make a roster move involving him. The way Senga sees it, though, he has no business heading to the minors, as he made it clear that he would like to figure things out while with the Mets in the majors.

“It’s certainly the preference,” Senga said when asked about staying in the majors, per Will Sammon of The Athletic. “Going down and throwing in minor-league games probably wouldn’t be as beneficial. Pitching in a high-concentration environment like the big leagues is what brings out the good and the bad. And when the bad comes out, that’s when you can finally learn versus when you’re pitching in the minor leagues. There’s just not as much to gain from those outings.”

What Should the Mets Do with Kodai Senga?

Senga has made his stance on a potential demotion pretty clear, which has put the Mets in a tough spot. If Senga can’t get his act together and continues to labor through his outings, the front office may have no choice but to release him. Trading him would be ideal, but it’s going to be tough to find any takers for a pitcher with an ERA that currently sits above 10.

The easiest way for this situation to get resolved is simply for Senga to go out and improve his performance on the mound. A move to the bullpen has worked for pitchers in the past, so who’s to say it won’t benefit Senga? In the meantime, Mendoza will have to figure out who’s replacing Senga in the starting rotation now that there is a gaping hole at this spot.