Cavaliers Get Concerning Evan Mobley Injury Update Ahead of Heat Clash

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally found some relief Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Less than 24 hours later, they received another injury setback.

Evan Mobley has been ruled out of Friday’s road game against the Miami Heat because of a left great toe sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Thursday.

The absence comes at an inconvenient time for Cleveland, which is trying to build momentum after snapping a two-game losing streak with a 115-107 victory over the New York Knicks.

Mobley’s injury also leaves the Cavaliers without their most versatile frontcourt defender against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Cleveland enters Friday’s matchup with a 6-6 record after struggling to find consistency through its first 12 games.

Evan Mobley Ruled Out After Cavaliers’ Win Over Knicks

Mobley played 33 minutes Wednesday against New York, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block.

He shot 4-of-8 from the field and committed no turnovers.

Although his offensive production was modest, Mobley played an important role during Cleveland’s fourth-quarter push.

With the Cavaliers protecting a narrow lead, he scored a basket that helped Cleveland create some breathing room.

Jarrett Allen followed with four consecutive points, including a dunk that extended the Cavaliers’ advantage to seven.

James Harden led Cleveland with a season-high 32 points, while Donovan Mitchell added 23.

Allen contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds as Cleveland secured its first victory over New York this season.

Now, the Cavaliers must prepare for Miami without Mobley.

The 25-year-old forward is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists through 12 games this season.

He has also been one of Cleveland’s most important defensive players, providing rim protection while helping cover opposing forwards and centers.

Mobley won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2025.

His absence could force Cleveland to alter its frontcourt rotation against Miami’s physical interior attack.

The Cavaliers have not announced a timetable for his return.

Cavaliers Face Difficult Giannis Antetokounmpo Matchup

Friday’s matchup presents an immediate challenge for the Cavaliers’ remaining big men.

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable despite a right wrist sprain, putting him on track to face Cleveland.

The two-time MVP scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Tuesday as Miami defeated the Utah Jazz 115-109.

Without Mobley, Allen could shoulder more responsibility protecting the paint and defending Miami’s interior scoring threats.

Coach Kenny Atkinson may also need additional minutes from Peyton Watson and other available frontcourt options.

Watson recorded four blocks in Wednesday’s victory over New York, although he struggled offensively, shooting 2-of-12.

Cleveland will also be without Sam Merrill, who has been ruled out because of right elbow injury management.

Meanwhile, Miami has injury concerns of its own.

Klay Thompson is questionable with left ankle soreness, while Pelle Larsson is questionable because of illness.

The Cavaliers will look to secure consecutive victories for the first time this month when they visit Kaseya Center on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Doing so without Mobley will require another strong defensive effort from a team still searching for its rhythm.