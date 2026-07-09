New York Mets Announce 5-Year Player Suffered Fractured Hand

The New York Mets secured a series victory Thursday afternoon with a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

However, just as the club appeared to be fully healthy for the first time all season, interim manager Andy Green delivered unfortunate news on infielder Mark Vientos, who exited the game after a pitch struck him on the hand in the second inning.

Mark Vientos Headed to IL

Green revealed that Vientos suffered a fractured hand, and the Mets will place him on the injured list. He added that the team is still evaluating the injury and does not yet have a timetable for his return.

“He has a fracture,” Green said. “Probably shouldn’t get into the details because I haven’t gotten all of them. It’s going to be an IL placement, but it’s still being evaluated right now.”

When asked whether surgery was a possibility, which could extend Vientos’ recovery timeline, Green said he did not have an answer.

“I don’t have the answer to that right now.”

Andy Green announces that Mark Vientos is heading to the IL after suffering a hand fracture pic.twitter.com/6YC7LWora8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 9, 2026

Vientos’ 2026 Campaign

Vientos is in his fifth season with the Mets and, while he hasn’t produced at the level many expected, he’s batting .211 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs across 237 at-bats.

The best season of his young MLB career came in 2024, when he batted .266 with 110 hits, 27 home runs, and 71 RBIs in just 111 games.

Fortunately for the Mets, the timing of Vientos’ injury isn’t as brutal as it could have been. Francisco Lindor and Jorge Polanco have both recently returned from injuries, giving New York much-needed infield depth and flexibility. Vientos primarily split his time between first and third base.

Jared Young will likely take on a larger role at first base, while Lindor, Polanco, Bo Bichette, Brett Baty, and A.J. Ewing will all be more than capable of holding down the infield when called upon.