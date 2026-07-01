Steve Cohen Makes Bold Trade Comment About Juan Soto And Francisco Lindor Relationship

The New York Mets wrap up their series against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:07 P.M. EST. Their 3-0 win yesterday evened up the series at 1-1.

A win today would give the team a push of momentum before heading to Atlanta to face the National League East first-place Braves.

Within the last week of June, the Mets have made a handful of moves to repair their sorry start to the season. Six days ago they trade David Peterson to the Chicago Cubs for first base prospect Cole Mathis, two days after that, they fired manager Carlos Mendoza, and yesterday, they signed free agent Christopher Morel to a minor league contract.

With the trade deadline just around the corner, rumors continue to swirl about who is on the chopping block for the Mets’ next move.

Owner Steve Cohen recently made a bold comment about the fate of superstars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor given their tumultuous relationship over the last two seasons.

Steve Cohen Does Not See Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor Going Anywhere

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen joined ‘The Show’ with MLB columnist Joel Sherman to talk about the future of the Mets as the MLB trade deadline approaches on August 3.

Sherman asks Cohen, “Do you think your team needs to be broken up in any way? And really that becomes about Lindor and Soto. Do you think they’re in play before August 3rd?”

He then follows up his question by mentioning the pair’s dynamic, emphasizing if a winning team can truly be formed with those two at the forefront.

Steve Cohen quickly shuts down the idea of trading away either Soto or Lindor.

“I don’t see either of those guys going anywhere,” Cohen said. “And frankly, that’s a story that was last years story. And that actually am told and believe strongly that these guys are getting along much better. So I just don’t see that as an issue anymore. I’m lucky enough to have two high quality players like that… I’m thrilled that they’re on the team.”

Rumors of Soto and Lindor’s disdain for each other began at the end of 2025, during the Mets’ final week that kept them out of playoff baseball.

Those rumors were initially shut down by former manager Carlos Mendoza, but given Cohen’s recent comments, it seems as if they may have been true, but since resolved.

After the podcast with Cohen aired before the Mets’ game against the Blue Jays, interim manager Andy Green confirmed that Soto and Lindor get along in the clubhouse.

“I think those guys are getting along quite well right now,” Green stated.

Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor Have Only Played 13 Games Together This Season

After both Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor dealt with injuries early this season, the 1.1 billion dollar duo is finally back on the field together. Lindor returned to the lineup on June 24, after missing two months due to a calf injury back in April.

Given the injuries between the faces of the franchise this season, Soto and Lindor have only played 13 out of 86 games together this season.

If things go the way the Mets hope, Lindor and Soto have at least five more seasons together as the shortstop is in year five of his 10-year contract, and Soto has barely made a dent in his 15-year tie to the Mets.

Soto this season is slashing .298/.408/.563 with an OPS of .971 through 67 games. He also has 17 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 71 hits.

Lindor’s numbers this season hasn’t been up to par with seasons’ past, but in 29 games and 113 at-bats, he is slashing .212/.294/.363 with three home runs and eight RBIs.