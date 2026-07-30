Mets Reveal Luis Robert Jr Decision Ahead of Marins Series

The New York Mets are getting set to begin a four-game series against the Miami Marlins ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

New York has underperformed this season, leading to many around the league believing that they will be sellers at the deadline. But even with this, the Mets have to play the games on the schedule.

Luis Robert Jr. Lineup Change

Ahead of the series opener against Miami, the Mets have revealed the lineup. In the lineup, there is a major change involving outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who will now be batting fifth against the Marlins.

Robert was in the third spot for New York in the game on Wednesday against the Braves. So the team has dropped him to open the series with Miami.

Mets 7/30 A. Ewing LF

F. Lindor SS

B. Bichette 3B

C. Benge RF

L. Robert Jr. CF

B. Baty 1B

M. Semien 2B

J. Polanco DH

F. Alvarez C N. McLean SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 30, 2026

Currently, the Mets own a record of 46-63 on the year, slotted in last place within the National League East division. It has been a trying year for the Mets, with the team seeing injuries and inconsistency take over.

But the team will try to put a better showing on the field for the last two months, giving the fans some hope for the future. The trade deadline also offers New York a chance to build toward the future, and Robert has been involved in trade rumors himself.

Luis Robert Trade Rumors

Robert was traded to the Mets over the offseason, but he again will be dealing with rumors around his future. The slugger is no stranger to dealing with rumors, as he dealt with them almost yearly while with the Chicago White Sox.

But the veteran has expressed a desire to remain in Queens amid the upcoming changes to the Mets roster.