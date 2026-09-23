Mets Reveal Nolan McLean Move Before Rangers Game

The New York Mets are getting ready to put a bow on the 2026 MLB season, but the team does have a few more series left to go.

New York is in the middle of a three-game series with the Texas Rangers as the team looks to play spoiler in the playoff race. The Mets have been eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season, but the team is trying to end the season on a high note.

The Mets were able to take the first game of the series from the Rangers, showing some fight in the last week of the regular season. And now, heading into the second game, New York will try for more magic to come out.

New York is trying to build for the future, and the team does have a lot of talent on the roster. But these final few games will determine a lot for the Mets moving forward.

Mets Announce Nolan McLean Decision vs Rangers

Ahead of the game, the Mets have revealed the lineup and pitching plan against the Rangers. In this, starter Nolan McLean will be taking the mound for New York.

McLean has been one of the few bright spots for the Mets this season, with the right-hander sporting a 3.18 ERA over 30 starts. This will be his final outing for the season, and he will try to add to what has been an excellent year.

If McLean can set the tone against the Rangers, the New York offense should be able to generate some runs. But the right-hander is looking to get into a rhythm early on, establishing himself as the team’s top arm heading into next season.

Mets Drop Lineup vs Rangers

Here is how the Mets lineup will look against Texas today:

Francisco Lindor will lead off for the Mets, playing shortstop today. Slugger Juan Soto will be hitting second, playing the designated hitter role.

Bo Bichette will bat third for New York, playing at third base today. Mark Vientos will hit fourth for the team, playing at first base.

Carson Benge will be playing in right field for New York, hitting fifth. Marcus Semien will hit in the sixth spot, playing at second base.

Francisco Alvarez will be behind the plate today, hitting seventh for the Mets. Hitting eighth for the Mets will be A. J. Ewing, who will play in the field.

And finally, Nicholas Morabito will hit ninth to round everything out for New York.

Mets 9/23 F. Lindor SS

J. Soto DH

B. Bichette 3B

M. Vientos 1B

C. Benge RF

M. Semien 2B

F. Alvarez C

A. Ewing CF

N. Morabito LF N. McLean SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 23, 2026

The Mets will try to take this series from the Rangers, looking to add to their 72-85 record for the season. While 2026 hasn’t gone to plan, the team is looking to build for 2027 through the upcoming winter, making sure to not miss the playoffs again.

New York wants to compete for a World Series, and the standard hasn’t been met in recent years.