Mets Reportedly Eyeing Major Front Office Move After Andy Green News

The 2026 campaign has been a disaster for the New York Mets, but they are intent on building up some excitement for the 2027 season. That started earlier this week when interim manager Andy Green was announced as the team’s next full-time manager, solidifying his future with the Mets.

Green was initially part of the front office to begin the year, and while he initially voiced his desire to return to the front office after this season, he will now be sticking around as the leader in the clubhouse. As a result, New York needs to beef up its front office, which has reportedly led it to pursue former Minnesota Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey.

Mets Closing in on a Deal With Derek Falvey

After a busy offseason, the Mets entered the new campaign with hopes of competing in the National League East division at the very least. Instead, with just five games left, New York has a 72-85 record, as it has spent much of the season sitting at the bottom of the division after a nightmarishly slow start to the year.

Simply put, David Stearns and the front office struck out swinging last offseason. While they did well to sell off their spare parts at the trade deadline in an effort to speed up their rebuild, the Mets are now a team that is likely a couple of years away from reemerging as a playoff contender. If the front office can push the right buttons, though, that process could be sped up.

With Green not returning to the front office, more experience is needed in that department. Reports indicate the team is targeting Falvey, who previously worked with Stearns during their time together with the Cleveland Guardians, to come in and work as a high-ranking executive for the team.

“Wanting more experience in their group under lead executive David Stearns, the New York Mets on Wednesday are moving toward adding Derek Falvey, formerly the Minnesota Twins’ president of baseball operations, to their front office, league sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move is not yet official told The Athletic,” Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal reported. “Falvey and Stearns previously worked together in Cleveland’s organization.”

Mets Set Their Sights on Upcoming Offseason

Getty New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Nobody knows what is going to happen with the potential lockout this offseason, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Mets are going to be busy. Over the past few weeks, the product of baseball this team has put on the field is much better than what we were seeing earlier in the year, but that doesn’t change the fact that there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Not only does Falvey have experience working with Stearns, but he’s also run a front office before, so his experience should come in handy as the team looks to dig itself out of the hole it currently finds itself in. Before New York can fully focus on the offseason, it still has to finish up this year’s slate of games, with its next contest scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers.