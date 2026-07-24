NY Mets LHP Zac Thornton: Inside His 18-Inning Streak

New York Mets rookie left-handed pitcher Zac Thornton entered the locker room at a point in the season when the playoffs would not happen. The Mets currently sit firmly in last place in the National League East. As the years pass between lifelessness and a longing to flip the roster, the team will trade several players in the next few weeks, leaving vacancies. More importantly, it will open up opportunities, especially for young players like Thornton.

Zac Thornton stretched his scoreless streak to 18 frames en route to his first MLB win. The #Mets‘ 2023 fifth-rounder sports a 1.93 ERA over his first four big league starts: https://t.co/xymuIbtZ7A pic.twitter.com/nBCsI3XwhC — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 22, 2026

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The Early Days

In truth, no Division 1 school was interested in Thornton. At the time, he weighed 130 pounds and lobbed in 78-mile-per-hour fastballs. Years before, Thornton rode the pine as a high school backup. He shared his modest beginnings with MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo.

“I basically just kind of cheered the team on. I always thought that I was going to play college baseball and even professional baseball.” I didn’t know how it was going to happen. But I was going to do it.”

From there, the southpaw transferred to Grand Canyon University, where he posted a 9-2 record, leading the way for the Mets to draft him in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Zac Thornton is pitching like a dude who’s banging on the door of wanting to be in that great young core of: Nolan McLean

Christian Scott

AJ Ewing

Carson Benge

Juan Soto That will help drag the Mets out of this disaster and back into contention pic.twitter.com/JefMiIbyme — Unbiased Mets Fan (@TheMetsX) July 22, 2026

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The Ascent

As a fifth-round pick, no one expected much from Thornton. While he thrived at the lower levels of the minors, this season, he did not fare as well at the upper echelons. Posting a 1-5 record with a 4.02 earned run average does not paint the portrait of a future starter. However, injury and ineffectiveness allowed the 24-year-old to make his way to Queens.

“I’ve always wanted to help this team contribute winning, and I’ve made my mark now” Zac Thornton joins @SteveGelbs after the Mets’ win over the Brewers and discusses his first big-league win pic.twitter.com/pBXGeyOetJ — SNY (@SNYtv) July 22, 2026

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What Makes Thornton Effective?

First, Thornton isn’t going to generate a ton of swings and misses with electric stuff. According to Baseball Savant, the Mets hurler averages 92.6 miles per hour. However, unlike many young outfielders, Thornton is a pitcher who uses guile and toughness to generate outs. Armed with six different pitches, he attempts to keep hitters off balance. By his own admission, he doesn’t take the mound to seek strikeouts.

“I’d rather throw one damn near down the middle and let them mess up. Hitting’s the hardest thing to do in sports.”

Former Mets starter Brandon Sproat, now with the Milwaukee Brewers, captured what makes Thornton formidable.

“He’s just a crafty lefty that isn’t afraid to throw the ball in the zone, no matter who’s in the box. He’s going to challenge guys. That’s just what he does. He’s confident. But he doesn’t flaunt it.”

This bulldog mentality, early on, paid dividends. Currently enjoying an 18-inning scoreless streak, Thornton surrendered just one run, striking out 14 and walking six against the Boston Red Sox and Brewers.

Maybe Not the Complete Solution, but an Answer

Clay Holmes just completed his first rehab start, just in time for a potential trade. Freddy Peralta, despite allowing 17 home runs, still throws in the mid-90s, possessing ace-level pitches. All odds point to teams trying to acquire them. Under those circumstances, the tall, thin lefty with the aggressive mentality can find himself in the middle of a rotation that will get younger in a matter of a few weeks.