Mets Owner Drops Crushing Admission on 2026 Campaign — ‘I’m Failing’

Nothing has gone right for the New York Mets in 2026. Injuries are piling up, star players are struggling, and manager Carlos Mendoza was fired recently as a result of the team’s woes. Put it all together, and you have one of the worst squads in the majors, as the team has an ugly 36-51 record heading into action on Thursday night.

The past few years have been a wild ride for New York, particularly when looking at Steve Cohen‘s stint as the team’s owner. While the Mets briefly appeared to be on the verge of emerging as a consistent contender, the past year-and-a-half has shown that this team has a ton of work to do. When looking at his stint with the team amid their struggles this season, Cohen did not hold back when speaking to reporters.

Steve Cohen Admits His Mets Tenure Has Been Lackluster

Cohen has worked with the Mets since 2012, when he became a minority owner of the team after purchasing an 8% stake in the club. In 2020, Cohen took a controlling stake in the Mets, and ever since then, he’s been the man running the show in New York. The problem is that the results, so far, have not been up to par.

New York has made the playoffs twice since Cohen became the team’s majority owner, but it was quickly eliminated in the wild-card round in 2022. The Mets advanced to the NLCS in 2024, but they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games, and ultimately collapsed down the stretch last year, which led them to miss the playoffs entirely.

It would take a miracle for New York to find its way into the postseason this year, and Cohen knows that fans are becoming more and more irritated by the day. A self-proclaimed Mets fan himself, Cohen is well aware of his team’s struggles, and he made it clear that he is not taking his inability to turn his team into a championship contender lightly.

“I came in, what did I say? I wanted to do something great for New York, and I’m failing,” Cohen said on “The Show.” “We’re six years in, and I wanted sustainable success. We’ve had moments, but just not enough of them, and that’s troubling to me.”

How Can Steve Cohen and the Mets Get Back on Top?

The Mets completely revamped their roster over the offseason, only for it to fall flat on its face this season. That has left the team in a precarious position. It has several up-and-coming prospects who appear intent on carving out roles for themselves in the majors, but the majority of its star contributors on this team have fallen well short of expectations.

The front office is going to have its work cut out for it, and that starts at the trade deadline. Selling off several veteran players seems like the right path forward, even if it may be a painful process. Once New York unloads the dead weight that is currently bogging down its roster, it will be able to work on building itself back up in the future.