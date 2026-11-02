The Milwaukee Reality Check David Stearns Can’t Escape as Mets Face High-Stakes Offseason

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns could suffer from FOMO. Known as “Fear of Missing Out,” the New York executive just watched his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, hoist their first World Series title. Deeper than that, most of the players that starred for Milwaukee were products of Stearns’ management.

From the trade that landed Christian Yelich to the drafting of David Hamilton, Robert Gasser, Logan Henderson, Jacob Misiorowski, and Garrett Mitchell, Stearns built a World Series winner. However, that trophy is not his to claim. Instead, he sits in Queens with the weight of a franchise sitting on his shoulders. Stearns understands where he resides.

“I’m always under pressure. My job is to put a winning team on the field every single year. That hasn’t changed from the day I sat up here for my introductory press conference to [how] I’m sitting up here right now.”

Now, the Mets executive remains under immense scrutiny.

THE MOMENT THE BREWERS BECAME WORLD SERIES CHAMPS 🏆 FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER. https://t.co/cb7g63ruqM — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2026

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Rotation Crisis

At the top of the Mets rotation, it appears that Nolan McLean and Christian Scott are the only two players who have secured their positions. Rookie Zac Thornton, by virtue of being left-handed, could ease into a spot. As a result, two spots are open. Stearns will enter free agency knowing a few things. First, neither Sean Manaea nor Kodai Senga should ever start another game for the Mets, as they showed complete inability to generate outs.

The challenge lies in determining how the team should approach filling out the rotation. In Tariuk, Skubal, New York can fill out the rotation with a true No. 1 starter, an ace that makes the team better. However, Skubal will command a $300 million payday, and Stearns does not like committing long-term deals to starting pitchers. On the other hand, options like Clay Holmes and Michael King could bring a different dynamic, offering excellent pitching while saving a little money.

Michael King, TAKE A BOW! What a performance to lead the hottest team in baseball 7 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 3 BB | 8 K A phenomenal 40% Whiff generated on a great 5-pitch mix 🎥: @PitchingNinja https://t.co/QSTMuoCb6W — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) September 30, 2026

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Right Side of the Infield

With Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette, the Mets employ the left side of the infield for at least the next season. In contrast, the right side of the infield looks in utter disarray. Marcus Semien hit double-digit home runs but failed to produce at the plate. Additionally, he did not play a sound second base, looking a step slow at times.

First base saw a revolving door of players that, with the exception of Jared Young, looked capable of holding down the spot, even temporarily. Jorge Polanco missed the majority of the year with injuries and just does not look like a starting first baseman. Mark Vientos cannot field at first or third, so him starting looks like a non-starter.

Teruaki Sato has officially been posted by the Hanshin Tigers, per @Joelsherman1 Sato won the Triple Crown this year in Japan’s Central League. https://t.co/VwrmEvkkys — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 1, 2026

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Too Late?

Brett Baty remains too inconsistent and also cannot nail down the job. Moving back to Young doesn’t make sense, as he seems best suited as a platoon player.

Stearns traveled to Japan to observe Teruaki Sato up close. The Japanese slugger primarily plays third base but appears athletic enough to handle first base. If the Mets decide to sign him, his hitting ability will be the main factor. Stearns could solidify that spot for the next half-dozen years provided Sato can hit similarly to his tenure in his home country.

Owner Steve Cohen loves continuity. However, after investing upward of a billion dollars in contracts, the Mets’ World Series drought continues to climb. In his fourth year, Sterlin needs to either find a way or find a way out of this.