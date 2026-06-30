Mets Tie Dubious Franchise Record With Loss to Blue Jays

The New York Mets tied a dubious record with their 2-1 loss on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

According to ESPN Insights, with a 35-50 record through the first 85 games of the season, the Mets have tied their franchise record for the fastest to 50 losses within their last 30 seasons.

“With a loss to Toronto Monday night, the Mets have tied their record for fastest to 50 losses in a season over the last 30 years. The Mets are 35-50,” wrote ESPN Insights on X.

Mets Having Horrible Season

The Mets are having an absolutely horrible season, and the mistakes they make on a daily basis were in full force in Monday’s game against Toronto.

On the very first play of the game, Toronto DH George Springer hit a little league home run to kick off the game (later changed to a triple and an error) when Mets LF Juan Soto missed a fly ball and then Mets CF A.J. Ewing bobbled the ball on the warning track, leading to Springer rounding the bases and coming home.

With the Blue Jays winning 2-1, that mistake ultimately cost New York the game.

Then, later on in the game, Mets 2B Ronny Mauricio accidentally hit C Francisco Alvarez with his bat while warming up in the on-deck circle, causing the Mets’ starting catcher to leave the game due to injury.

Once again, it was just another example of the comedy of errors this Mets team has had this season, which has been an absolute nightmare for everyone involved.

Heading into the year, the Mets thought they would be World Series contenders. After all, their payroll is approaching $400 million, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers in all of MLB.

But at this point, they are battling the Colorado Rockies for the label of the MLB’s worst club.

More Changes Coming to Mets?

The Mets’ poor 35-50 record is awful, and it’s the reason why former manager Carlos Mendoza got the boot.

But more changes have to be coming to New York, because this simply isn’t acceptable.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns could surely be next, because Mets owner Steve Cohen can’t be happy that his team is the laughingstock of the league right now. It’s a roster that Stearns constructed, and it’s an awful one that is also extremely expensive.

In the meantime, since Stearns can’t fire himself, New York should be open to trading anyone on their roster who is on an expiring contract at this year’s trade deadline.

The Mets thought they would be contenders this year, but instead, they are in baseball’s basement.

It’s a bad team, and their poor play is exactly why they tied the team record for the fastest to 50 losses in the last 30 years. Nothing is going right for the team these days, and there is no reason to think that anything is going to change anytime soon.

It’s just a lousy team with a bad front office and underachieving players, and there are no signs of improvement in sight.