MLB Reveals Big Change For Mets-Phillies September Series

The MLB season is gearing up for the stretch run, with teams all over the league preparing for the playoff hunt.

There is a little over a month and a half left to go, and the excitement around the sport couldn’t be any higher. This is why so many different TV deals have come together around baseball, with the sport gaining more popularity in recent years.

Mets-Phillies Announcement

Even a series called “Friday Night Baseball” was announced by Apple TV, with games being broadcast each week. Now, the latest game has been revealed for the series, with a matchup between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 18 being moved to Apple TV.

Apple TV+ has added the Phillies September 18 game vs. the New York Mets to their Friday Night Baseball lineup. This will be an Apple TV+ exclusive game. pic.twitter.com/lwXFWDTEo8 — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) August 12, 2026

The rivals will be taking center stage for the Friday Night Baseball lineup, giving fans a chance to watch the game. Apple TV has again brought back this series, and it has been popular among the fans.

This includes live pre- and postgame shows, which will stream exclusively on Apple TV, and the broadcast is free from local restrictions. So fans all over will have a chance to watch as the two rivals go head to head in this game.

Phillies and Mets Outlook

As for the seasons of the two teams, they couldn’t be more different. First off, for the Phillies, they are directly involved in the playoff race within the National League.

After a slow start, Philadelphia replaced manager Rob Thomson with Don Mattingly, and the team took off. While the Phillies have regressed a little in recent weeks, they remain in a good spot to go after a wild-card spot in the NL.

Philadelphia owns a record of 64-58, sitting in second place within the NL East division. The Phillies will need to pick up the pace if they want to reach the playoffs, with multiple teams behind them in the standings.

As for the Mets, they have been one of the bigger disappointments in baseball this season. Like the Phillies, New York fired manager Carlos Mendoza earlier in the year.

But unlike Philadelphia, there was no rallying cry from the Mets players. The Mets are currently 53-68 on the season, sitting in last place within the NL East.

New York is likely to miss the postseason again this year, marking two straight seasons for the franchise. Assuming there is no magical turnaround over the last month-plus, big changes could be coming to the Mets this offseason.

How to Watch Mets-Phillies on September 18

Fans who have an Apple TV subscription can access the game through the Apple TV app.

There are three options to choose from, including:

-Launch the Apple TV app and select the game directly from there.

-From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available).

-Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.