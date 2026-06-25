MLB Trade: Mets Make Significant Statement With David Peterson Deal

The New York Mets followed up a disastrous day by trading once-promising starter David Peterson, a move that could indicate their plans for the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

As MLB.com reported, the Mets shipped Peterson to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for first basemen/designated hitter Cole Mathis, the team’s No. 13 prospect. The 30-year-old Peterson was a former first-round pick by the Mets, but faced an uncertain future as his contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

Some insiders had indicated that New York’s front office was hoping the team could climb back into contention during the month of June, with an unofficial deadline before they became trade-deadline sellers.

Mets Passed Deadline to Contend

The Mets stumbled out of the gate this season, suffering a 12-game losing streak in April that put them in a significant hole. Mike Axisa of CBS Sports reported in May that the Mets were ready to consider trading pitcher Freddy Peralta if they couldn’t climb out of the basement by the start of June.

Though the Mets had not made any significant trades before dealing Peterson, they have failed to make up any ground and fell to 12 games below .500 after being swept by the Cubs in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

“The thriving Chicago Cubs are among the teams to discuss a trade for righty Freddy Peralta with the disappointing New York Mets, reports 670 The Score,” Axisa noted. “The Mets are said to be targeting June 1 to either get back into the race or pivot to selling at the trade deadline. New York enters play Friday with baseball’s worst record at 14-23. They’re 6 ½ games out of a wild-card spot.”

Axisa predicted at the time that the Mets could sell off other pitchers, though did not name Peterson.

“If the Mets do indeed make Peralta available, they would almost certainly make righty Clay Holmes available as well,” Axisa wrote. “Holmes has outpitched Peralta this year and can opt out of his contract after the season, which he would very likely do given his $12 million salary for 2027. For all intents and purposes, Holmes is a rental like Peralta.”

The Cubs could find a home for Peterson. As MLB.com noted, the team has been hit hard by injuries and needed some help shoring up their rotation.

“Chicago’s rotation has been hit hard by injuries,” the report noted. “On Wednesday, they placed righties Ben Brown (neck strain) and Edward Cabrera (left hamstring/left adductor strain) on the injured list. The Cubs already have Jameson Taillon (left hamstring strain), Cade Horton (right UCL surgery) and Justin Steele (left elbow flexor strain) on the IL.”

Mets Making Other Roster Moves

The Mets already made another significant move for their pitching staff, moving the struggling Kodai Senga to the bullpen after another disastrous start. Since returning from injury, Senga has made two starts and allowed 11 earned runs with nine walks and four home runs.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was blunt after Senga’s latest struggles.