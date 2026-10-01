Toronto Blue Jays Rumored to Reunite with All-Star Starter in Free Agency

Both the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are officially in offseason mode.

The Blue Jays didn’t make the playoffs to begin with, and Chicago had a swift exit after being swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round this week.

In a blockbuster trade back in August, the Blue Jays offloaded All-Star starter Kevin Gausman to the Cubs.

Well, Gausman is now set to hit free agency, which allows the Blue Jays to ink their former ace to another long-term deal. If you remember, back in 2022, Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Jays.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Trade Prediction Lands 2X MLB All-Star Infielder

Blue Jays Named Landing Spot in Recent Kevin Gausman Free Agency Rumor

While Kevin Gausman didn’t have the best campaign with the Blue Jays in 2026, which ultimately led to a trade, he would still be worth bringing back.

Across 23 starts with Toronto in 2026, Gausman pitched to a 4.38 ERA over 125+ innings. The Blue Jays starter woes were certainly not his fault, but GM Ross Atkins now has an opportunity in free agency to bring back Gausman.

Recently, BR.com’s Tim Kelly named the Blue Jays as a logical destination for the Blue Jays’ All-Star starter, Kevin Gausman: