Anthony Volpe’s Hot Steak Sparks Controversy Among Yankees Infield Layout

The New York Yankees are headed to the MLB playoffs! But they have a lot to figure out before they *likely* have to face the Boston Red Sox in a 3-game Wild Card series.

A big storyline surrounding the Yankees right now is what manager Aaron Boone will do with Anthony Volpe when Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns.

Since Jazz went to the IL (and Volpe was called up). Volpe has had his fair share of moments, and it begs the question: What will the Yankees’ infield layout look like?

Yankees fans may hate to admit it, but with Volpe’s previous playoff experience, it might be wise to give the kid a shot in October.

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What Should the Yankees Do with Anthony Volpe?

Has Anthony Volpe done enough to remain on the Yankees roster? Should be play second or third base in the MLB playoffs in place of Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Ryan McMahon.

Over his last seven games, Anthony Volpe has a home run, two doubles, eight hits, 7 RBI, and scored three runs.

In all likelihood, Jazz still has his 2B spot when he returns, but Ryan McMahon?? That’s another question.

Ryan McMahon is batting .210 this season with 10 home runs, 34 RBI, and just 66 hits.

And half of his games are in a hitters’ haven for lefties.

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Anthony Volpe’s 2026 Season at a Glance

While Anthony Volpe’s 2026 stats don’t light the world on fire, it’s fair to note he hasn’t been given an extended runway to make a major impact, as he’s bounced between AAA and the Bigs frequently.

Across 63 games this season, Volpe is batting .253 (career-high) with 14 XBH, 26 RBI, and an OPS+ of 92 (also would be career-high).

He’s cut down on some of the strikeouts, and is still working a decent amount of walks.

Yankees fans, let me know in the comments what you think Anthony Volpe’s role should be with the team in October?

If it were me (and being clear, I’m not the GM!) I’d run Volpe out there in October at 3B. It gives the lineup right-left balance, and Anthony Volpe has at least shown a capability of putting the ball in play that Ryan McMahon hasn’t.

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