New York Mets Announce Injury News on 9-Year MLB Player

The New York Mets are currently taking on the Baltimore Orioles in a new series this week.

After losing on Monday, New York has been eliminated from the MLB playoffs. However, they still have an opportunity to play spoiler, and many players on the Mets are vying to keep a spot on the roster.

That could be the case for southpaw reliever Cionel Perez, who has been sidelined with an injury since late July.

Regarding Perez, the Mets announced a piece of injury news about his status.

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Mets’ Cionel Perez Heads to AAA for Rehab

On Tuesday, per the Mets transactions tracker, Cionel Perez had his rehab assignment moved to AAA Syracuse, which signals his return to the Mets could be soon:

“New York Mets sent LHP Cionel Pérez on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.”

Perez, a nine-year MLB veteran, was a mid-season acquisition by the New York Mets.

After effectively being released by the Washington Nationals, Perez latched onto the Mets via a minor-league contract in May.

In 25.2 innings with New York this season, Perez carries an ERA of 4.21 with 32 strikeouts, so he clearly still has some swing-and-miss in his arsenal.

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Taking a Quick Look at Cionel Perez’s MLB Career

As noted, Perez has pitched in parts of nine MLB seasons.

Along with the Mets and Nationals (2026), Perez spent three seasons with the Houston Astros, one campaign with the Cincinnati Reds, and, more recently, Perez pitched with the Baltimore Orioles for four seasons from 2022 to 2025.

Across 293 appearances and 278.1 IP, Perez carries a lifetime ERA of 4.33 with 259 K’s.

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