New York Mets Announce Sudden Mark Vientos News Before Phillies Game

The New York Mets are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a series this weekend.

After dropping the series opener, the Mets will attempt to take game two on Friday night and even up the series.

Before game two against the Phillies, the Mets revealed a piece of Mark Vientos lineup news.

Since coming off the IL a couple of weeks ago, Vientos has seen limited playing time, and his future with the team could be in jeopardy.

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Mark Vientos Batting 5th, DHing for Friday Night’s Game

When the New York Mets dropped their lineup on Friday, it came as a bit of a surprise that Mark Vientos is in it.

He has not played in the last handful of games, and has seen a sharp decline in playing time likely due to inconsistent performance at the plate.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full New York Mets lineup for 9/18:

Mets 9/18: “F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF M. Vientos DH A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 1B L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP”

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Inside Mark Vientos’ 2026 Season

Vientos has played in just 81 games for the New York Mets this season.

He has tallied 254 at-bats in that time frame and carries a batting average of .217 with 13 home runs, 39 RBI, and a bWAR of -1.0.

His OPS+ is also low at 85.

After his breakout season in 2024, Vientos has been able to show a decent amount of power, but aside from that, his ability to be consistent at the plate hasn’t been great.