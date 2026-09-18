Aaron Judge Hit with Asinine Comparison to Former New York Yankees Players

The New York Yankees recently welcomed back their captain, Aaron Judge, to the fold after a lengthy injury stint.

Judge had been dealing with a fractured rib, and his timeline to return may have even been a little bit rushed in order to get Judge some at-bats before the MLB playoffs.

In just his first game back, Judge had to exit the game, which gave Yankees fans a bit of a scare.

Recently, Aaron Judge was hit with an asinine take regarding his injuries, comparing the Yankees star slugger to players such as Jacoby Ellsbury and Aaron Hicks.

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Aaron Judge Compared to Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Hicks

There has been a long line of New York Yankees outfielders who have signed lucrative deals, but none have been as successful as Aaron Judge.

It’s funny even typing this, but recently, MLB fan and opinionated personality Dan Clark wrote (via X.com):

“𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆.”

“Aaron Judge has missed 317 since 2018 and is quickly joining the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Jacoby Ellsbury, Carl Pavano, Aaron Hicks, etc. as highly paid Yankees who get injured far too often.”

As you can imagine, this statement garnered a lot of reactions.

Here are a few:

@JacobBSpeaks: “Dan says that Aaron Judge, the 3-time MVP, AL single-season HR leader and career 64+ WAR future Hall of Famer is in the same conversation as Ellsbury, Pavano, and Hicks.”

@JimmyRandazzo: “Aaron Judge HRs since 2018: 330 Another garbage clickbait tweet”

Aaron Judge games played per year since 2021:

2021: 148

2022: 157

2023: 106

2024: 158

2025: 152

2026: 66

Even with only playing 66 games this season, that’s an average of 131 games/season since 2021.

It’s a pretty asinine take, but that’s what happens when everyone has a voice on pretty much anything sports-related.

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Yankees Are Poised to Make Deep Playoff Run with Aaron Judge

If Aaron Judge is in the postseason fold for the Yankees, they are primed to make a deep playoff run this October.

The New York Yankees star is the glue for this Yankees squad, and while they have been solid in his absence, the MLB playoffs are a different beast, and there will be no opponents like the Rockies, Angels, Reds, or Pirates… no disrespect to those teams, but you understand the point.

It will be very interesting to see how the Yankees finish up their 2026 season in the final week and a half of the season.