New York Mets Announce Sudden Mark Vientos News Before Giants Game

The New York Mets are set to begin a new series across Major League Baseball on Friday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants.

While both teams are out of playoff contention, these final series on the schedule are a good opportunity for players to make their mark on the organization and solidify their roles heading into 2027.

Before the Giants series began, the New York Mets announced their game one lineup, which features a notable Mark Vientos decision.

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Mark Vientos Lineup Decision Revealed Before Giants Game

For game one of their series with the San Francisco Giants, Mark Vientos is batting cleanup and is the team’s DH.

@UnderdogMLB helped break the lineup news with the following post:

Mets 9/4: “F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B M. Vientos DH C. Benge RF M. Semien 2B C. Morel 1B F. Alvarez C N. Morabito CF N. McLean SP”

Mark Vientos was recently activated off the IL by the Mets and has been bouncing in and out of the Mets lineup. Vientos is one of those players who is still vying for a spot in the Mets’ everyday lineup.

Other lineup tweaks include Francisco Alvarez forming a battery with Nolan McLean, Christopher Morel in the lineup for a rare start, and Carson Benge being dropped to the 5th spot in the order.

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Inside Mark Vientos’ 2026 Campaign

Despite not having much success with the bat in 2026, manager Andy Green continues to slot him in the cleanup spot.

Undoubtedly, Vientos will be the subject of trade rumors once the 2026 season concludes, but it might be hard to find a suitor because his 2026 numbers aren’t great.

Over 76 games, Vientos carries a bWAR of -1.1 and is batting .214 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI. His OPS+ sits at 81 and could certainly go down if he does not produce with the bat.

Ever since clubbing 27 home runs in 111 games in 2024, Vientos has 29 homers in his last 197 games.

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