Philadelphia Phillies’ Alec Bohm Personal News Surfaces Before Braves Game

Philadelphia Phillies‘ infielder Alec Bohm has been going through a challenging time in his life this season, as there’s been an ongoing legal dispute between him and his parents.

Well, on Friday, before the Phillies series with the Braves, it appears a solution has been reached on the situation.

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Phillies’ Alec Bohm Settles Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit with Parents

Alec Bohm has settled a multi-million-dollar lawsuit with his parents regarding a mishandling-of-finances case.

The PhillyInquirer.com reports that the terms of the settlement are private. They wrote:

“The terms of the settlement are confidential, said Gary DeVito, a Zarwin Baum attorney representing Bohm. The 30-year-old one-time All-Star accused his parents of using several limited liability companies to funnel money from his personal financial accounts, which they then “converted to their own use,” the suit said. The young Bohm asked a Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge to order his parents to pay him at least a $3 million judgment.”

Bohm’s parents denied the allegations and noted that it’s humiliating that their son was bringing this upon them. Bohm’s parents had been overseeing his finances for several years, and they used a private LLC to withhold money from the Phillies star infielder, which has stirred this legal dispute.

Alec Bohm, 30, is set for his MLB free agency after this season and will likely demand/receive a lucrative contract worth millions in its own right.

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