New York Mets Cut Ties with 26-Year-Old Player in Recent Roster Decision

The New York Mets have made a new wave of roster transactions on their day off on Thursday.

New York is fresh off a series with the Tampa Bay Rays and will open up a new series on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.

However, just because the Mets are off on Thursday doesn’t stop roster transactions from taking place.

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Mets DFA Shawn Ross After Waiver Claim with Orioles

On Thursday, the Mets announced they have claimed Cameron Weston from the Orioles.

The corresponding move is designating Shawn Ross for assignment.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the moves):

“The Mets announced that they have claimed right-hander Cameron Weston off waivers from the Orioles and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Baltimore had designated him for assignment earlier this week. To open a 40-man spot for him today, the Mets have designated catcher Shawn Ross for assignment.”

The New York Mets claimed the 26-year-old Shawn Ross off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in early August, assigned him to AAA Syracuse, and he never appeared in a game with the Mets.

Ross made his MLB debut with the Pirates earlier this season, and clubbed one home run in his first 5 at-bats, but he got out the other 4 plate appearances with two strikeouts.

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Looking at the Mets Right Now…

Following their win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday, the Mets are 63-77 this season.

While it hasn’t been the season the organization had hoped for, there is still time to pick up some momentum headed into 2027, when there are sure to be changes within the team.

As for this recent roster claim with the Orioles, it appears to be nothing more than an organizational depth pickup, and it will be interesting to see if Cameron Weston plays any sort of role with the MLB team in the future.

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