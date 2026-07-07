New York Mets Finally Announce Roster Move on 13-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series

The New York Mets are set to open up a new MLB series this week against the Kansas City Royals.

Over the weekend/Monday, the Mets split a four-game set with the Atlanta Braves, but remain in last place in the NL East.

Before the Royals series, the New York Mets finally announced the activation of 13-year MLB vet, Jorge Polanco.

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Mets Activate Jorge Polanco in Recent Roster Move

One of the New York Yankees marquee offseason signings was adding MLB All-Star player Jorge Polanco to their organization. Polanco received a two-year, $40 million deal, but has played in just 14 games in 2026.

However, he is finally being activated from the IL, per team reports.

In those 14 games, Jorge Polanco has batted .179 over 56 at-bats with one home run, two doubles, and an OPS+ below 50. His career averages are much better than that.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Polanco’s injury journey this season):

“Polanco, 33, has been out since mid-April due to an Achilles injury. The Mets signed the longtime middle infielder to a two-year, $40MM contract this past offseason on the heels of a rebound season with the Mariners. New York was largely set up the middle but still added Polanco with the idea of getting him frequent work at first base and designated hitter.”

The 13-year MLB veteran infielder holds a career average of .262 with 155 home runs, 225 doubles, and an OPS+ of 111 over 1102 total games played.

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More New York Mets Notes:

Along with Jorge Polanco being activated, the Mets DFA’d two played, and selected recently traded for player Matt Seelinger.

The Mets’ season may already be lost, but at least Jorge Polanco can see some extended run in the lineup (without getting hurt), and New York can judge what they have fully healthy.

Luis Robert Jr. is also on a rehab stint and could be activated soon.

New York is 38-53 this season, and remains several games back of an NL Wild Card spot.

It’s tough to blame David Stearns for a signing like this because you can’t foresee injuries, but New York was expecting a lot more from Jorge Polanco, especially given that he was signed to somewhat replace Pete Alonso at first base.

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