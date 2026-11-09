New York Mets Suddenly Demote 4-Year MLB Player in Latest Roster News

The New York Mets made a semi-notable roster move on Monday evening.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, 4-year veteran Kyren Paris has been outrighted off the Mets roster, and will head to AAA Syracuse.

@AnthonyDiComo wrote (about Kyren Paris, and also Christian Cairo, who was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers):

“Christian Cairo’s turbulent Mets tenure is over. The Dodgers just claimed the infielder off waivers from them. Separately, infielder Kyren Paris cleared waivers and the Mets outrighted him to Triple-A.”

Kyren Paris, 24, has also had a very interesting New York Mets tenure in the last month or so.

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Kyren Paris Outrighted to AAA Syracuse

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the Paris outright quickly, and wrote:

“It’s a strange birthday present for Paris, who will turn 25 on Wednesday. The Mets claimed him off waivers from the Angels towards the end of October. Paris has not yet qualified for arbitration. In spite of that, a few days after the waiver claim, the Mets announced that they had signed Paris to a deal for 2027 and then designated him for assignment. The financial details of that contract have not been reported.”

Kyren Paris has spent parts of four seasons in Major League Baseball, all with the Angels, but he actually hasn’t seen much playing time over that sample size.

Across 88 total games played (in 4 seasons), Paris has batted .147 over 232 at-bats.

His OPS+ over those 232 at-bats is a measly 44, and he’s recorded just 34 hits, seven home runs, and 17 RBI.

He will begin 2027 with the Syracuse Mets and serve as an organizational depth piece in the minors.

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