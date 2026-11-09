New York Mets News: Recent Player Acquired by Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday, November 9, that they have claimed former New York Mets player Christian Cairo off waivers.

Cairo, 25, was designated for assignment by the Mets last week, and before spending a brief time within the Mets organization, Cairo belonged to the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

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Taking a Look at Christian Cairo Right Now

Christian Cairo, 25, had a very brief stint with the New York Mets.

He was a late-September waiver claim after being cut by the Philadelphia Phillies, and played just two games with AAA Syracuse before their season ran out.

The Mets then cut Cairo on November 2.

The utility infielder was drafted by Cleveland in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB draft.

This is a clear organizational depth move for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking to the Dodgers side of this transaction, LA has a few open spots on its 40-man roster, so no corresponding roster move will be necessary after claiming this player.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about the Cairo waiver claim by the Dodgers):

“It might seem strange to sign a player and then immediately cut him from the roster but it’s a strategy that has become somewhat common in recent years, with the Orioles being the club most frequently deploying it. The hope is that the player’s salary is high enough that other clubs will pass on putting in a waiver claim. The player will then stick around as non-roster depth. Even if he has the right to elect free agency, the guaranteed money on his deal will hopefully prevent him from doing so.”

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More New York Mets News…

According to Mets reporter/writer Jon Heyman, New York (Mets) is probably considered the ‘favorite’ for Tarik Skubal.

As the MLB GM meetings are underway, it’s expected that there could be some notable roster transactions this week, as there have only really been minor transactions like this one.

The New York Mets are expected to be in the thick of all hot stove rumors/news, and with the idea that Skubal will sign before the looming December lockout, staying up to date with all the news surrounding the Mets is imperative right now.

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