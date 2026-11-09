New York Yankees Announce Major Organizational News

The New York Yankees organization received a notable piece of news this past weekend regarding their farm system.

The Yankees’ AAA team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is now going by a new brand!

mlb.com/milb/scranton-wb/news/elevate-your-fun-introducing-the-swb-highlanders”>MLB.com wrote (on November 7):

“A new name is echoing through the Pennsylvania woods as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders proudly unveiled their new identity at a community celebration this afternoon at PNC Field. The brand debuted during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival, presented by the PA Army National Guard, marking the start of a new trail for the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. This journey celebrates the hardworking people, scenic landscapes, and storied baseball tradition that have defined Northeastern Pennsylvania for nearly four decades.”

The new AAA team is now the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders.

MLB.com also noted the reason for the new name:

“The SWB Highlanders name carries a dual meaning rooted in both place and baseball history. It reflects the NEPA terrain, where PNC Field sits surrounded by wooded hills, trails, and the natural beauty that shapes life in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area, while also honoring the earliest identity in Yankees history.”

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More on the New York Yankees’ AAA Name Switch

In a mass email, Amani Jones with Berk Communications also provided some information about the Yankees’ new minor-league brand:

“On Saturday, the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate unveiled its new identity as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Highlanders during The Adventure Begins Fall Festival at PNC Field. The new name celebrates Northeastern Pennsylvania’s outdoor culture and honors the Highlanders name the Yankees played under from 1903 to 1912. The free community event featured appearances by Tino Martinez, Michael Kay and Joe Maddon, with a drone show capping off the reveal of the team’s new name and uniforms.”

So, if you are in the Pennsylvania area, and enjoy going to Yankees’ AAA games in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, be aware that the minor-league team is no longer the ‘Railriders’, but instead the ‘Highlanders’.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Triple-A baseball franchise competes in the East Division of the International League. In 2026, they went 78-68, which was good for fourth place in the International League East.

Many notable New York Yankees players often make a trip or two through Scranton before joining the big-league club, and oftentimes players who get injured on the Yankees will rehab with the AAA squad, so there’s no doubt this brand change will be notable for Yankees fans.

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