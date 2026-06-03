Mets Expected to Demote Highly-Rated Starting Pitcher

The New York Mets are expected to make a significant change to their pitching staff soon. At the moment, top pitching prospect Jonah Tong is being used as the team’s bulk reliever. This means that New York starts certain games with a typical reliever, lately Huascar Brazoban, and then Tong fills in over the next few innings. The experiment, however, is not exactly working out.

Tong most recently allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. The Mets eventually lost to the Seattle Mariners, sinking them further in the National League standings. Afterwards, The Athletic’s Will Sammon suggested that changes are coming for New York and Tong.

“It would not be surprising to see the Mets make a change after Jonah Tong allowed five runs (four earned) in 3 1/3 innings,” wrote Sammon. “They need help in their bullpen and could conceivably run a five-man rotation (if they want to use Manaea and David Peterson in such roles) while waiting on Kodai Senga to at least be an option. Senga is set for a start in Triple A on Wednesday, though Mets officials want to see better results before activating him.”

Sammon is not the only prominent New York media member to hint at a Tong demotion. SNY’s Colin Martin also admitted that the budding star’s “future as the team’s bulk pitcher after an opener next time through the rotation is up in the air.” For now, the Mets have Freddy Peralta, Christian Scott, and Nolan McLean lined up to start their next three games.

Jonah Tong is Struggling to Throw Strikes With the New York Mets

Because of these upcoming probable starters, the New York Mets could hold off on a decision for a few days. The club’s next TBD starter is Sunday, June 7. Nevertheless, as Sammon points out, New York needs help in their bullpen now. Mets relievers have already combined to throw 264 1/3 innings so far this season. Only three other MLB teams have had to rely on their relievers to throw more innings in 2026.

Some fans may want to see how Tong handles actually starting games in the big leagues. While this could become an option if Senga is not ready soon, the youngster has struggled with his control this season. In fact, Tong has as many walks as strikeouts in 2026 (7).

After their loss on June 2, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged this specific issue. “Having a hard time throwing strikes, that’s where it starts,” Mendoza said of Tong. “His ability to get strike one was below average today. And then deep counts, three-ball counts… But I think it’s just like I said before the game, his ability to compete in the strike zone, and right now he’s not doing it.”

New York Probably Rushed Tong to the Majors

The New York Mets were hoping that promoting Tong would provide a boost to the club, as A.J. Ewing has. Perhaps the decision to make the youngster come out of the bullpen was not the best move. Before being called up, Tong’s last 38 total appearances during his professional career came as a starter. The last time he pitched as a reliever was in 2024 with Single-A St. Lucie.

Tong also struggled with consistency in AAA before receiving the promotion in May. It appears as if the 22-year-old top prospect may need more time in the minors before being relied on in the big leagues.