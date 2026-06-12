Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Former World Series MVP to Replace Ha-Seong Kim

The playoff picture in the American League right now is so tight that it’s hard to decipher which teams will become sellers once July rolls around, but one team that has had a pretty rough start to the season (by their standards) is the Houston Astros, and they have a plethora of players who could emerge as top trade candidates.

One player in particular is former World Series MVP Jeremy Pena. The Braves, although Mauricio Dubon has played a healthy amount there, need to find some sort of replacement for Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop, who has underperformed drastically this year. Atlanta has also been linked/urged to other middle infielders like CJ Abrams.

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Should the Braves Trade for Jeremy Pena?

The Atlanta Braves are already being urged to trade for Jeremy Pena. Per Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Braves are named as a top landing spot for the 2022 World Series MVP: