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Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Former World Series MVP to Replace Ha-Seong Kim

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Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Atlanta Braves is pulled by manager Walt Weiss #22 in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 121, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The playoff picture in the American League right now is so tight that it’s hard to decipher which teams will become sellers once July rolls around, but one team that has had a pretty rough start to the season (by their standards) is the Houston Astros, and they have a plethora of players who could emerge as top trade candidates.

One player in particular is former World Series MVP Jeremy Pena. The Braves, although Mauricio Dubon has played a healthy amount there, need to find some sort of replacement for Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop, who has underperformed drastically this year. Atlanta has also been linked/urged to other middle infielders like CJ Abrams.

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Should the Braves Trade for Jeremy Pena?

Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 03: Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros runs in to score during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Daikin Park on June 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are already being urged to trade for Jeremy Pena. Per Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Braves are named as a top landing spot for the 2022 World Series MVP:

“As for the Braves, they’ve been winging it at shortstop ever since Dansby Swanson left for Chicago. It generally hasn’t worked, and they’re surely aware that Jorge Mateo is punching way above his weight with a 132 wRC+. A team with World Series aspirations deserves a better shortstop, and Peña is probably the best the Braves can feasibly get this summer.”

Rymer is right, the Braves have World Series aspirations this season, and an upgrade at shortstop (or a Mauricio Dubon full-time move) might benefit them in October, where every position is under a magnifying glass.

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What Could the Braves Offer the Astros for Jeremy Pena?

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 25: Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros is hit by a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Looking at a potential trade package that the Braves could offer Jeremy Pena, it could start with pitching prospect Owen Murphy, and then the Braves could ship off infielder Jorge Mateo, who is quietly having a very solid season, as well.

If the Astros are purely looking for prospects, the Braves could gear towards including another pitching prospect or two, because that would help bolster the Stros’ farm system for the coming years. Atlanta has several quality arms either in the minors or young pitchers who have seen some MLB innings.

Bottom line, even if it seems far-fetched and a little bit unlikely, the Braves, if they’re going to hold onto Ha-Seong Kim, need to make a decision with their $20 million offseason signing before things get tighter in the NL East with the surging Phillies.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Former World Series MVP to Replace Ha-Seong Kim

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