Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Lands Former World Series MVP to Replace Ha-Seong Kim

The playoff picture in the American League right now is so tight that it’s hard to decipher which teams will become sellers once July rolls around, but one team that has had a pretty rough start to the season (by their standards) is the Houston Astros, and they have a plethora of players who could emerge as top trade candidates.
One player in particular is former World Series MVP Jeremy Pena. The Braves, although Mauricio Dubon has played a healthy amount there, need to find some sort of replacement for Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop, who has underperformed drastically this year. Atlanta has also been linked/urged to other middle infielders like CJ Abrams.
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Should the Braves Trade for Jeremy Pena?
The Atlanta Braves are already being urged to trade for Jeremy Pena. Per Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Braves are named as a top landing spot for the 2022 World Series MVP:
“As for the Braves, they’ve been winging it at shortstop ever since Dansby Swanson left for Chicago. It generally hasn’t worked, and they’re surely aware that Jorge Mateo is punching way above his weight with a 132 wRC+. A team with World Series aspirations deserves a better shortstop, and Peña is probably the best the Braves can feasibly get this summer.”
Rymer is right, the Braves have World Series aspirations this season, and an upgrade at shortstop (or a Mauricio Dubon full-time move) might benefit them in October, where every position is under a magnifying glass.
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What Could the Braves Offer the Astros for Jeremy Pena?
Looking at a potential trade package that the Braves could offer Jeremy Pena, it could start with pitching prospect Owen Murphy, and then the Braves could ship off infielder Jorge Mateo, who is quietly having a very solid season, as well.
If the Astros are purely looking for prospects, the Braves could gear towards including another pitching prospect or two, because that would help bolster the Stros’ farm system for the coming years. Atlanta has several quality arms either in the minors or young pitchers who have seen some MLB innings.
Bottom line, even if it seems far-fetched and a little bit unlikely, the Braves, if they’re going to hold onto Ha-Seong Kim, need to make a decision with their $20 million offseason signing before things get tighter in the NL East with the surging Phillies.
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