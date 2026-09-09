New York Mets Make Mark Vientos Announcement Before Marlins Finale

While the New York Mets are not in playoff contention this season, they have the opportunity to play spoiler against teams they play who are.

That sentiment couldn’t be more true against the Miami Marlins right now. The Mets are going for the sweep over the Marlins on Wednesday, and Miami is technically still a part of the NL Wild Card bubble of teams with a fighting chance. After winning the first two games of the series, the Mets are officially OUT of the cellar in the NL East.

As both teams have revealed their series finale lineups, the Mets side of things comes with a notable Mark Vientos announcement.

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Mark Vientos Out of Lineup for Third Straight Game

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos has not started a game during this Marlins series.

It’s possible that he’s battling some sort of injury, or perhaps the Mets just don’t trust his services in the lineup anymore due to poor production.

Here is the Mets lineup on 9/9:

Vientos could be in his final season with the Mets anyway, and the team’s front office/coaching staff may be showing early signs that he won’t be back with the team in 2027.

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More on Mark Vientos Status with the Mets

It’s fair to assume that Mark Vientos future status with the Mets is in serious jeopardy, and Mets fans may not be all that torn up about it.

His bWAR is -1.0 over 70+ games, and his batting average remains in the .220s.

Sure, Vientos comes with some pop in his bat, but he simply hasn’t shown the same rate of power since his somewhat breakout season in 2024.

Lots of reports point to Mark Vientos needing to have a strong September to remain with the club.

Well, how is he supposed to have a strong month if he’s not in the lineup??

Vientos has an 89 OPS+ over 249 at-bats this season, which is 11% below league average.

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