New York Mets Should Trade Bo Bichette for Prospects or Starting Pitching

The New York Mets have made it clear they are packing this season in, and it’s very apparent with the play on the field, the front office behavior, and the managing. Everyone knows Carlos Mendoza should have gotten the axe at the beginning of the season, but David Stearns has stuck with him, and things have gone from bad to worse.

The Mets are being embarrassed by the Chicago Cubs this week in a series at home, and there’s still one game left to be played. After making six errors in Wednesday’s evening loss, and Stearns immediately trading David Peterson to the Cubs after the game, everyone on the Mets (aside from Soto and Lindor) should be considered expendable, even Bo Bichett, who, let’s be honest, is walking out the door after the season is over. It’s contrary to what a player should do after signing a massive contract with opt-outs after the first year, given that Bichette isn’t performing at the plate, he should stay with the Mets instead of testing the market again, but the Mets don’t foster a winning environment, and that causes players to walk out the door.

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What Should the Mets Try to Get in Return for Bo Bichette?

Look, because Bo Bichette is going to (reportedly) opt out of his contract after this season, other teams could look at him like a rental addition, and the Mets could capitalize and at least get some sort of capital before he walks out the door.

A Mets trade of Bo Bichette would actually benefit Bichette, who is still the team’s second-best hitter (by a wide margin), and his OPS+ is still below average.

However, other teams would likely welcome Bichette’s services still (perhaps the Blue Jays or Braves).

As for what the Mets should try to get in return? Prospects or starting pitching have to feel like the top of the list of needs. Kodai Senga was recently moved to the bullpen because he is inefficient, David Peterson was just traded away, and Nolan McLean has started to struggle, and oh yeah, Peralta’s chances to be traded have skyrocketed as well.

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Other Mets Trade Candidates

As noted, starter Freddy Peralta is starting to emerge as a trade candidate, and while there’s been no backing of the New York Mets wanting to move on from Bo Bichette, 2026 is a clear lost season, and if Bichette isn’t going to return next season, it might benefit both parties to cut ties.

Other Mets trade candidates could include Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and Tobias Myers.

The Mets are 12 games under .500 at 34-46, and yeah, there’s no telling what will happen over the next month and some chance when the trade deadline rolls around. It could be a full-on fire sale from the team in Queens.

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