Mets OF Juan Soto Wants the Knicks’ Playoff Magic in Queens

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto seems to understand the city’s sports culture. New York is a sprawling athletic landscape with five boroughs and millions of fans. Yet, just 10.7 miles separate Citi Field and Madison Square Garden. Yet, the Knicks and Mets could not be further apart. The Mets currently sit in last place in the National League East. Meanwhile, the Knicks play in front of a raucous crowd, standing close to winning their first NBA title since 1973.

Soto watched the Knicks both from afar and close. He detailed what the crowd at the Garden feels like, as he told Newsday’s David Lennon.

“It was a great feeling from the fans — how crazy they went, how loud they can get,” Soto told Newsday before Wednesday night’s game against the Cardinals. “It was impressive. It’s just a different feeling to be in there, you know, I felt like part of them. Those fans were paying attention to every little detail of the game, the back-and-forth, and that’s one of the things that made it special.”

“We just got to keep cheering for the Knicks. Let’s go Knicks.” Juan Soto tells @SteveGelbs about his Jalen Brunson-inspired celebration: pic.twitter.com/R5QvPEsRSt — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) May 28, 2026

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Citi Field is much larger than Madison Square Garden, fitting 22,110 more fans. Yet, it does not possess the history of the world’s most famous arena. However, the atmosphere and vibe are different. The Mets lack the championship pedigree of other NY teams. The Giants, Yankees, Islanders, and Rangers have championships in the last 40 years, as do the Mets. Yet, their fanbases still manage to show.

The Quiet Leader

Soto is not overly demonstrative, despite possessing a lifetime on-base percentage of .415 and an OPS of .945. He plays a competent outfield with a fielding percentage of .991. Yet, Soto approaches the game with a businesslike demeanor. He enjoys himself but does not exude a syrupy passion. Instead, he does his job.

Juan Soto was in the house for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at MSG (via IG/emyicapellan) pic.twitter.com/qfa9AVMzzH — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 9, 2026

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The Monumental Task

Despite their place in the standings, the six-time Silver Slugger winner believes the franchise can still make a run.

“We still have a shot,” Soto said. “We’re still here, and all the guys that are hurt are really close to being back, so I think it’s not as far as people think. I think it’s closer than what everybody is thinking or expecting. For me, I’m all-in, trying to get back to those big moments,” Soto said. “It’s definitely not easy when you’re going through times like these, but we got to keep our heads up and keep going.”

God this guy is ridiculous. 9 home runs in his last 15 games. The Mets’ first grand slam of the season. Juan Soto is operating on a completely different plane right now. pic.twitter.com/64gigp8ylT — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 31, 2026

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Francisco Lindor will return from injury. Catcher Francisco Alvarez returned and hit a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals. Soto believes the team can win enough to stem the losing streak. Yet, he remained undaunted. Soto possesses extensive experience with winning.

“That’s one of the things that drives me the most,” Soto said. “When you see the fans going crazy and how challenging the moment gets. D.C. was rocking, Houston was rocking, and L.A. too. But it was nothing compared to New York.”

Now, as one New York franchise attempts to secure a championship, Soto wants the same thing for the Mets.