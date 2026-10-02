New York Mets Trade Prediction Lands 214-Home Run Slugger

The New York Mets are expected to have a busy offseason after a disappointing 2026 season that ended with a last-place finish in the NL East.

It’s going to be a big ‘prove it’ offseason for the Mets’ POBO, David Stearns, so there’s reason to expect significant player movement across the organization.

Beyond starting pitching, which might be the Mets’ biggest need, an upgrade at first base is also an area New York could afford to upgrade. New York signed Jorge Polanco this offseason to replace the services of Pete Alonso, but that didn’t go as planned, and now the Mets are being linked to trading for Minnesota Twins first baseman Josh Bell.

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Could Mets Target Josh Bell Via Trade?

In his 11th MLB season this year, Josh Bell proved he can still produce at a high level with the bat.

He has a mutual option to stay with the Twins for 2027, but that could still make him a trade candidate.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Mark Powell linked Josh Bell as a best fit for the Mets:

“The Mets assembled one of the highest payrolls in baseball last season. Somehow, that end product meant missing the playoffs. There are plenty of places to point at this Mets roster, but we’ll start at first base. New York’s positional power was lacking there once they lost Pete Alonso. A trade for Josh Bell, who can at least hold his own defensively and offers 25-30 home run power every year, would be a nice addition.”

Across 154 games in 2026, Josh Bell hit 21 home runs and drove in 96 runs.

Now, the wrench in this perfect idea is the fact the Twins may not want to offload Josh Bell, as he was one of their most productive hitters this past season.

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Quickly Looking at Josh Bell’s MLB Career

Josh Bell has had a pretty solid MLB career, and as Powell notes, he would be a good fit in Queens because he has shown an ability to play every day over the past few seasons.

Across his 11-year career, Josh Bell has 214 home runs, 253 doubles, 1298 hits, and a lifetime OPS+ of 113.

Bell has played for seven different teams in his career, with his longest stint coming with the Pittsburgh Pirates (five seasons).

He’s also been traded several times in his career, so another move wouldn’t be anything new.