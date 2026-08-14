How Mets Prospects Jefferson Rojas & Billy Amick Could Force the Team’s Hand

New York Mets general manager David Stearns earned his share of blame and criticism for a team with a high payroll but last-place results. As a result, he cannot escape the rancor and vitriol of being fired and is tired of spending without winning. However, Stearns managed to turn some of the team’s talent into prospects who could debut in Queens next season.

While that doesn’t help the 2026 Mets, whose season is sinking into the abyss, it leaves hope for the future. A large subsection of fans will complain about their fatigue from waiting. No amount of future talent will satiate their overwhelming need to complain. However, help looks like it’s on the way.

Peter Sblendorio from the New York Daily News details more.

“Meet the future Mets. Jefferson Rojas and Billy Amick, two of the prospects acquired by the Mets during their trade-deadline fire sale, are off to torrid starts with the organization. Rojas, whom MLB Pipeline already ranks as the Mets’ No. 1 prospect, entered Thursday with a .308 average (8-for-26), nine RBIs, and a .910 OPS in seven games with Double-A Binghamton. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old infielder hit his first home run since joining the Mets’ system. He followed with three RBIs on Wednesday–the third time in four games that Rojas drove in three runs.”

Bichette Insurance?

Two months ago, Bo Bichette, the Mets’ third baseman, slashed .239/.265/.646. Now, he enters tonight hitting .262/.309/.690. While a .309 on-base percentage isn’t great, considering what he looked like two months ago, you can see progression. Yet, with an opt-out potentially looming, finding an in-house replacement could be crucial.

Jefferson Rojas, regarded by MLB as the Mets’ No. 1 prospect, is a middle infielder by trade but is taking time at third base. While he lacks Bichette’s hitting acumen, the hot corner free agent lists are not great. Even if Bichette doesn’t opt out, having Rojas in a utility role to slowly work him into the lineup would accelerate the end of the Mark Vientos/Brett Baty era, which continues to disappoint. For the price of Tyrone Taylor and Clay Holmes, the Mets could have solved a major issue going forward.

Jefferson Rojas tonight for Double-A Binghamton: 3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 2B Rojas was acquired from the Cubs in the deal that sent Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor to Chicago Rojas is @PSLtoFlushing‘s top-ranked prospect in the Mets’ system pic.twitter.com/9ZOXs1BOfD — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 12, 2026

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Cutting Down on Whiffs Speeds the Path to Queens.

While the Mets would rather not part with pitcher A.J. Minter, they received a corner power prospect in Billy Amick from the Minnesota Twins. Sblendorio highlights the performance of the former Tennessee standout through 2026 to date.

“Entering Thursday, Amick was hitting .229 with 29 home runs, 89 RBI, and an .871 OPS in 95 games this year, also exclusively at Double-A. He was a second-round pick in 2024.”

Right on cue! Billy Amick delivers a three-run home run, his 29th blast of the season and his 6th with Binghamton. Amick, across nine games with the Ponies, has 6 HR and 17 RBI! 🔥 🎠 x #DefendOurHome x @MetsPlayerDev x @billyamick pic.twitter.com/q1JeBIc3AJ — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) August 13, 2026

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Amick can hit home runs. However, he does not hit for a high average and will do more than his fair share of swinging and missing. If he can curtail that and turn that swing into more extra bases, he could see his path to the MLB clear. Defensively, he is a decent hand at first. Still, his glove work will not be the deciding factor in getting him to the show.

The Mets restocked their minors. That does nothing for this season, and that is initially a bad look. However, next year opens doors for young players to break out. These moves will not endear anyone to Stearns, and it shouldn’t, but you can see the plan.