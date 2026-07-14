Mets ‘Retool’ Plan Revealed: Former GM Urges David Stearns to Sell Big at Deadline

The New York Mets sit within the All-Star break with the fourth-worst record in the MLB. As a result, the franchise must treat the trade deadline as a necessary task. The team kicked off the process by shipping a left-handed pitcher to the Chicago Cubs on June 25. Former general manager Steve Phillips believes the team should become active sellers, shedding payroll that resides in the neighborhood of $360 million, which makes the franchise susceptible to the salary tax.

Pitching Needs to Change Stadiums

The Mets’ starting rotation from stem to stern failed to produce the anticipated success, and the starts bear that out. For example, New York only mustered 23 quality starts (starts of at least six innings pitched and allowing fewer than three earned runs). Furthermore, Mets starters averaged only 4.6 innings per start. The bullpen hasn’t fared much better. Relievers enter the game with a lead just 121 times, second-worst in baseball. Phillips believes the trade starts with pitching.

“I don’t think the Mets are in a rebuild; they’ll be in a retool. I’d be sold; [Freddy] Peralta would be dealt… Luke Weaver…could have even more value because he has some controllability. I’d personally talk about Devin Williams in a trade; if somebody had interest, I’d move him. I’d be open to just about everything.”

What should the Mets do as the trade deadline approaches?@StevePhillipsGM joins @Joelsherman1 and @JonHeyman on The Show. Watch here ➡️ https://t.co/1yTZP8wppt pic.twitter.com/1EpPqLypN7 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 13, 2026

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Lindor Possesses an Advantage, but the Door Remains Open

At 32 years old, Francisco Lindor’s bat looks like it’s beginning to slow down, as the field and stats align. Last year, he smashed fastballs at an average of .191, down from .294 the year before. A 32-year-old shortstop is in a slow but present decline. Yet he holds all the leverage. First, as a 10-5 player (ten years of service and five with one team), Lindor owns a no-trade clause that he would need to waive to facilitate a trade. Next, the Mets still owe him $130 million. Under those circumstances, the team would probably need to assume more than half of the contract.

What should the Mets do as the trade deadline approaches?@StevePhillipsGM joins @Joelsherman1 and @JonHeyman on The Show. Watch here ➡️ https://t.co/1yTZP8wppt pic.twitter.com/1EpPqLypN7 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 13, 2026

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The Untouchable

Juan Soto, Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, and AJ Ewing are probably the only players on the roster who remain safe for different reasons. Soto is the franchise player, a cornerstone offensive player with the power and plate discipline to play for the next 10-12 years. Benge flashes 25 home run potential. More importantly, he brings speed (15 stolen bases) and defense, with solid bat-to-ball skills.

McLean has the toughness of someone who pitched in the World Baseball Classic championship game. Ewing is the leadoff hitter of the present and future, a lefty bat with speed and the ability to get on base.

FIRST CAREER LEADOFF HOMER FOR AJ EWING 3 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A BOMB 💣 HES 21 YEARS OLD #LGM pic.twitter.com/OiED9whHdn — WardyNYM (@TheWardyNYM) July 8, 2026

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Reversal of Fortune

Despite the Mets’ numerous issues, Phillips believes there is hope and that the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, can build for next year and shed contracts.

“I’d buy right now, too, if I’m David Stearns. Can’t wait for the perfect timing. Might have to get out in front and get a guy a year early instead of waiting for the offseason. So I think he’s got to be open to selling for sure, but also targeting some buying if it’s available to him.”

Sending Freddy Peralta or Luke Weaver to a contender for an established player, as well as a prospect, could be the quick fix.