Mets Fans Send Pete Alonso Message After Milestone Home Run

If it wasn’t already clear how New York Mets fans loved Pete Alonso, they made their voices heard again. Alonso made his presence known with a long home run in the top of the ninth off Kodai Senga.

Not only did the home run tie the game at 3-3, but it was also his 300th career home run. After Alonso rounded the bases, the former Mets All-Star received a curtain call.

That is unusual for a visiting player to get cheers for a game-tying home run, let alone a curtain call. But for the franchise home run leader, who probably should have been locked up to a long-term extension years ago, Mets fans made an exception.

Mets fans also made their opinion of president of baseball operations David Stearns known. After Alonso’s first at-bat in the series, fans chanted for Stearns’ firing.

Pete Alonso Crushes 300th Home Run in Citi Field Return

The weekend marked Pete Alonso’s return to Citi Field. The Mets’ five-time All-Star departed in free agency, quickly signing a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Alonso had been quiet in the series, going hitless before that ninth-inning at-bat. But Senga left his ghost fork over the heart of the plate, and like he had done 264 times in a Mets uniform, Alonso crushed it.

After blasting the ball 414 feet, the Polar Bear emphatically threw his bat toward his own dugout before rounding the bases.

The Mets were eliminated from the postseason already, so there wasn’t much to cheer for. However, their actions concerning Alonso are a clear indication of a fan base that would have preferred seeing one of their homegrown talents celebrating that in their jersey.

Before the game, Alonso gave Mets fans a suggestion in what was a tongue-in-cheek moment.