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Pete Alonso Trolls New York Mets Fans By Sending Clear Orioles Message

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Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Shortstop Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets talks with first baseman Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles after Lindor advanced to first base on a walk during the first inning at Citi Field on September 14, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are welcoming back legendary infielder Pete Alonso to Citi Field this week as the Baltimore Orioles are in town.

While the series doesn’t have any implications for the Mets (eliminated from the playoffs), it does for the Orioles, who still have a fighting chance to make the bracket on the AL side of things.

During the series with the Orioles, New York media has had access to speak with Pete Alonso, which has provided some interesting soundbites on both sides.

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Pete Alonso Trolls Mets Fans in Hilarious Soundbite

Baltimore Orioles v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles takes the field as fans hold up signs to welcome him back to Citi Field during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 14, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In the most recent piece of content grab, Pete Alonso has sent a clear message to New York Mets fans; root for the Orioles!

@SNY_Mets relayed the message that Pete Alonso sent to Mets fans:

“I know it’s frowned upon. But you can always have a second team. You can always root for the Orioles, guys. American League team. Separate. If you want to have a secondary team, you can root for the O’s”

Perhaps the Orioles could use an extra handful of fans ahead of the final two weeks of the MLB season, where every game is increasingly more important than the next for teams like the Orioles.

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Is It an Easier Said Than Done Message From Pete Alonso?

New York Mets fans, let me know in the comments what you think about the message from Pete Alonso.

Would you actually root for the Orioles because of Pete Alonso?

After all, Alonso has made it clear he was very willing to return to the Mets, but David Stearns could not meet him on his contract demands.

Across 1008 games with the New York Mets, Pete Alonso batted .253 with 264 home runs and 712 RBI.

He was also named to five All-Star games, won a Silver Slugger, and won the home run derby twice!

For all the memories that Pete Alonso gave to the Mets faithful, why can’t they return the favor for him and cheer on an American League opponent that happens to be a major rival to the Yankees, too.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Pete Alonso Trolls New York Mets Fans By Sending Clear Orioles Message

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