Pete Alonso Trolls New York Mets Fans By Sending Clear Orioles Message

The New York Mets are welcoming back legendary infielder Pete Alonso to Citi Field this week as the Baltimore Orioles are in town.

While the series doesn’t have any implications for the Mets (eliminated from the playoffs), it does for the Orioles, who still have a fighting chance to make the bracket on the AL side of things.

During the series with the Orioles, New York media has had access to speak with Pete Alonso, which has provided some interesting soundbites on both sides.

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Pete Alonso Trolls Mets Fans in Hilarious Soundbite

In the most recent piece of content grab, Pete Alonso has sent a clear message to New York Mets fans; root for the Orioles!

@SNY_Mets relayed the message that Pete Alonso sent to Mets fans:

“I know it’s frowned upon. But you can always have a second team. You can always root for the Orioles, guys. American League team. Separate. If you want to have a secondary team, you can root for the O’s”

Perhaps the Orioles could use an extra handful of fans ahead of the final two weeks of the MLB season, where every game is increasingly more important than the next for teams like the Orioles.

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Is It an Easier Said Than Done Message From Pete Alonso?

New York Mets fans, let me know in the comments what you think about the message from Pete Alonso.

Would you actually root for the Orioles because of Pete Alonso?

After all, Alonso has made it clear he was very willing to return to the Mets, but David Stearns could not meet him on his contract demands.

Across 1008 games with the New York Mets, Pete Alonso batted .253 with 264 home runs and 712 RBI.

He was also named to five All-Star games, won a Silver Slugger, and won the home run derby twice!

For all the memories that Pete Alonso gave to the Mets faithful, why can’t they return the favor for him and cheer on an American League opponent that happens to be a major rival to the Yankees, too.

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