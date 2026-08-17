New York Mets Predicted to Hire Hall of Fame Slugger Carlos Beltran As Next Manager

The New York Mets entered the 2026 season with postseason expectations, but their season-long struggles have raised questions about whether a new skipper is needed.

Currently, Andy Green is the interim manager after Carlos Mendoza was fired mid-season. Mendoza was fired on June 26 after the Mets started 34-47 and were virtually eliminated from playoff contention in mid-June.

Now, the biggest storyline surrounding the Mets will be their managerial situation. The interim Green has actually done a pretty nice job, as New York has quietly been playing much better as of late; however, the Mets made it clear that they will be hiring a new manager after the season concludes.

Since June 26 (when Mendoza was fired), the Mets are 22-22.

Recently, Mets Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran was predicted to replace Green/Mendoza as the next manager of the Metropolitans.

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Carlos Beltran Linked to Mets as Managerial Replacement

Carlos Beltran would be a great fit to be the next New York Mets manager. He was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Met.

Beltran spent six seasons with New York and is highly respected by the organization and fan base. He currently works as a special assistant to David Stearns, so there’s clearly already a connection.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Jake Elman predicted that Carlos Beltran would become the next manager of the Mets:

“We might not need to wait too long for an announcement, either. Beltrán will have his No. 15 retired in September, and wouldn’t that be the best time to inform fans that he’ll be back in the dugout beginning next spring? Assuming that things go as planned, this would mark Beltrán’s second time managing the Mets, though he resigned before spring training in 2020 for his alleged role in the Astros’ cheating scandal.”

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