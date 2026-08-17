New York Yankees May Be ‘Regretting’ Recent Trade Acquisitions

It’s entirely too early to judge the recent trades that the New York Yankees made for Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos. However, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly wasted no time naming the Yankees as a team that are ‘already regretting trade deadline moves’.

Kelly wrote (on 8/17):

“Luis García Jr. had 23 home runs and an .873 OPS with the Washington Nationals, and has one more arbitration year remaining in 2027. The Yankees will likely be happy in the long run that they traded for García, who mashes righties. It is worth noting, though, that so far he has a .653 OPS in pinstripes. Heliot Ramos, acquired from the San Francisco Giants, has been even worse. Over his first 10 games with the Yankees, Ramos is batting just .063 with 11 strikeouts and zero RBI. He’s under team control through the 2029 season, and has a history of crushing left-handed pitching.”

While it’s not an ideal start for either player, it’s very likely that both players will remain with the Yankees past this season, that is unless they are traded to another club, but we won’t speculate that far yet.

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Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos Have Time to Turn it Around Before It’s Time to Panic

Speaking to the here and now of this season, yeah, of course the Yankees have expected more out of Ramos and Garcia Jr., but they do need some time to adjust to their new lifestyle in the Bronx and the everyday workings of being a New York Yankee.

Before Yankees fans start to panic about their recent trade acquisitions, they should be allotted until at least the end of August before a full judgment can be made.

Perhaps the more concerning thing for the Yankees is the fact that Garcia Jr. and Ramos have been hitting, respectively, third or fourth in the batting order just about every day.

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Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos Being Counted on in Aaron Judge’s Absense

While the status of Aaron Judge’s return remains unknown, the Yankees are counting on their two trade additions, Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos, to produce at the plate, and while it hasn’t happened yet, the sample sizes are also so small during their Yankees tenure that one strong series can reshape the perception of the fan base.

New York has off Monday after their series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, and the Yankees will face the Baltimore Orioles starting Tuesday.

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