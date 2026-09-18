New York Mets to Call Up 25-Year-Old Infielder Amid Jared Young Injury

The New York Mets were likely making a roster move in the wake of the Jared Young injury. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that infielder Ronny Mauricio has a locker room in the Mets clubhouse.

This likely hints at an impending roster move. Young is almost certain to head to the injured list after suffering a brutal injury in their 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Mauricio is likely the corresponding roster move.

Young collided with pitcher Nolan McLean near first base on a Justin Crawford ground ball. He was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital for further examination. The Mets provided an update on the 29-year-old’s condition after the game.

A stint on the injured list will end his season, although the Mets would have the flexibility to put him on the 60-day injured list if they need a 40-man spot.

What the Jared Young News Means for the Mets Infield

Jared Young had been one of the few bright spots for the Mets this season. The 29-year-old slashed .266/.330/.429 with nine home runs and a 111 wRC+ in a strong-side platoon role at first base.

Young got his opportunity due to recurring ankle injuries to Jorge Polanco, the club’s intended starting first baseman. He seized that opportunity and might be in line for a similar role in 2027.

With Young out of the lineup, that opens up first base for the Mets for the final nine games of the season. That means Brett Baty will likely get the strong side of the first base platoon. Mark Vientos should face lefties.

That also means that Ronny Mauricio could take on a utility role off the bench. It’s unlikely he’ll crack the regular lineup, with Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor, Marcus Semien, and a Baty/Vientos platoon as their starting infield.

Mauricio could split some time on the infield and as the designated hitter. The 25-year-old should get some runway leading up to a critical offseason. He’s exhausted his final minor league option this season. He’ll need to make the Mets’ Opening Day roster next spring, or he’ll be designated for assignment.

The 25-year-old has gotten into 17 games this season and logged 50 plate appearances. He’s currently carrying a .180/.180/.260 slash in that small sample size. Once a top prospect in the Mets system in 2022, his time with the club seems to be running out.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets are hoping to even up the series against their National League East rival. At 69-84 and eliminated from postseason contention, New York can only play spoiler to the Phillies.

The Mets can’t do much to impact the Phillies’ chances of qualifying for the postseason. But what they can do is ensure Philadelphia goes on the road in the Wild Card round. The Phillies are 1-6 against the Chicago Cubs and 4-9 against the Atlanta Braves.

Left-hander Zach Thornton (4-5, 3.44 ERA) starts for the Mets. He’ll be opposed by Jose Urquidy and the Phillies bullpen. First pitch at Citi Field will be at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.