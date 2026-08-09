Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tarik Skubal Decision Ahead of Royals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently wrapping up their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a rubber match between the two NL West foes.

After their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers will square off with the Kansas City Royals in a 3-game series, which is a good opportunity for LA to gain some momentum after a recent losing skid.

Ahead of the Royals series, the Dodgers have made a Tarik Skubal announcement.

Update: the Dodgers lost 4-2 on Sunday and dropped the series to the Dbacks.

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Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Set to Make Home Debut with Dodgers on Sunday

Since being traded from the Tigers to the Dodgers, Tarik Skubal has made one start.

It came against the Chicago Cubs earlier this week, and Skubal had a quality outing, throwing six innings and allowing just two earned runs and striking out six.

On Monday, against the Royals, Skubal will make his home debut with the Dodgers in what should be exciting for Dodgers fans at Chavez Ravine.

Tarik Skubal was perhaps the biggest trade that transpired this past week, and he’s looking to aid the Dodgers in their pursuit of a 3-peat.

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Inside Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Season

Tarik Skubal could very well be a rental addition for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He is set to become a free agent after the season concludes and will likely demand a very lucrative contract. LA will certainly be involved in contract discussions, and perhaps they ink Skubal to a deal before the 2026 season runs out.

Across 102.2 IP this season, Skubal holds an ERA of 2.81 with 122 strikeouts and just 16 walks.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers right now, they have lost seven of their last eight games, but can pick up a series win on Sunday with a victory over the Diamondbacks.

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