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New York Mets Announce Release Of 29-Year-Old Shortstop Before Nationals Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets speaks to the media prior to a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Mets will have the day off following a series with the Atlanta Braves.

They most recently lost by a score of 6-3 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

The Mets will now return home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Citi Field.

New York Mets Release Shortstop

GettyJackson Cluff #85 of the New York Mets poses for a photo during the New York Mets Photo Day at Clover Park on February 19, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the Nationals, the Mets announced the news that they had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Syracuse Mets released SS Jackson Cluff.”

Cluff did not appear in a game for the Mets at the MLB level.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

GettyZack Short #38 of the New York Yankees is caught stealing by Jackson Cluff #85 of the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Cluff was picked in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Nationals.

He has spent seven seasons at the Minor League level (and has yet to make his MLB debut).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Release Of 29-Year-Old Shortstop Before Nationals Series

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