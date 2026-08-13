New York Mets Announce Release Of 29-Year-Old Shortstop Before Nationals Series

On Thursday, the New York Mets will have the day off following a series with the Atlanta Braves.

They most recently lost by a score of 6-3 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

The Mets will now return home to host the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Citi Field.

New York Mets Release Shortstop

Ahead of their series with the Nationals, the Mets announced the news that they had released a player from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Syracuse Mets released SS Jackson Cluff.”

Cluff did not appear in a game for the Mets at the MLB level.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Cluff was picked in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Nationals.

He has spent seven seasons at the Minor League level (and has yet to make his MLB debut).