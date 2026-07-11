New York Mets Quietly Release Pitcher Before Boston Red Sox Series

The New York Mets are scheduled to begin Game 2 of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field in Flushing, New York, at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

Before the series with the Red Sox, the Mets released right-hander Alex Carrillo on Thursday, according to the team’s transactions log. Additionally, the Mets outrighted right-hander Guillo Zuniga to Triple-A Syracuse.

New York Mets Quietly Release Pitcher Alex Carillo Before Boston Red Sox Series

Carrillo cleared waivers after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. Carrillo, 29, has made just three big-league appearances, all last year with the Mets. In those outings, the right-hander allowed seven earned runs on six hits (four home runs), two walks and one hit batter with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

In Triple-A this season, the right-hander has recorded a poor 5.57 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 26 walks in 21 innings over 21 outings. Notably, he hasn’t pitched in over a month, so he could be injured.

Carrillo went undrafted after pitching for Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. He signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers in 2019, but never made it past rookie ball with the organization.

After the 2020 season, Carrillo spent time in the Frontier League and Mexican League. He finally returned to an MLB organization during the 2024-25 offseason, signing a minor-league contract with the Mets.

Between Double-A and Triple-A last season in the Mets’ organization, Carrillo posted a 4.10 ERA with 64 strikeouts and 26 walks in 41 2/3 innings across 35 relief appearances.

Carrillo, who was born in Paramount, California, but has Mexican descent, played for Team Mexico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The right-hander made two appearances during the WBC, allowing one earned run on a solo home run with three strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings.

Carrillo may re-sign with the Mets, but he also seems like a strong candidate to go play overseas. If he signs to play in Japan or Korea, he would have a much better shot at being successful, and would make more money than if he were to pitch in the minor leagues here in the United States.

While his walk rate is concerning, there are still reasons to believe Carrillo could have success with a Japanese or Korean team. With a fastball that averages in the high-90s, Carrillo complements his heater with a mid-to-high 80s slider and a low-90s split-finger. During his limited MLB action, the right-hander threw his four-seamer 41.7% of the time, his slider 32.1% and his split-finger 26.2%.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets have had an extremely disappointing season. After missing the playoffs by just one game last season, New York’s brass made drastic changes to the team. They let first baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz walk in free agency.

Additionally, the Mets made two blockbuster deals, trading outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien, and dealing second baseman Jeff McNeil to the Athletics for a teenage pitching prospect.

Currently, New York is in last place in the National League East with a 40-55 record, trailing the first-place Atlanta Braves by 15 games. In the Wild Card standings, the Mets are 12 games back of the Miami Marlins for the third and final spot.