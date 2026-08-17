New York Mets Released Player Signs with New MLB Team

A couple of days ago, the New York Mets released six-year veteran player Andy Ibáñez from their organization.

He had been playing for AAA Syracuse and had a brief stint with the major league squad.

His MLB.com transactions tracker reflected the move:

“Syracuse Mets released 2B Andy Ibáñez.”

The New York Mets claimed him off waivers from the Athletics at the end of April.

Well, on Sunday night, he inked a new contract with an AL West squad, the Seattle Mariners.

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Recent Mets Player Andy Ibáñez Signs with Mariners

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff broke the news:

“Ibanez was released by the Mets on Thursday, and it only took a few days for him to find his next opportunity. The 33-year-old has gone 2-for-23 with five RBI and one run scored over 23 at-bats in 14 contests with the Athletics and Mets this season. Ibanez batted .269 with four home runs, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored over 31 games with Triple-A Syracuse, and he will report to Triple-A Tacoma with his new squad.”

Andy Ibáñez, 33, recorded just six at-bats with the New York Mets this season, and he did not record a hit. With AAA Syracuse, he batted .269 over 119 at-bats with four home runs and seven doubles.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about his release/career):

“The right-handed-hitting Ibáñez hasn’t hit much in recent seasons but still carries a career .272/.316/.437 slash against southpaws. He has experience at all four infield positions in the majors, albeit only nine innings at shortstop, and in both outfield corners. Ibáñez is only an emergency option at shortstop at this stage of his career, but he has above-average marks for his glovework at every other infield spot and has graded about average in 171 corner outfield innings in his career.”

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Taking a Look at Andy Ibanez’s MLB Career

Andy Ibanez made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2020 and spent the first two seasons of his career there. Following that, he had a 3-year stint with the Detroit Tigers before jumping around between the A’s and Mets this season.

Across 1151 total ABs in his MLB career, Ibanez holds a career batting average of .250 with 28 home runs, 59 doubles, and a lifetime OPS+ of 89.

As noted, he will likely report to AAA Tacoma, but given the Mariners’ need for some offensive production in the infield, it will be interesting to see if he gets his contract selected before the MLB regular season runs out.

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